‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Has Wild $10,000 Win After Playing Hooky From Work

'The Price Is Right' contestant Celine Brant won $10,000 on The Clock Game on January 23, 2026
The Price Is Right/YouTube
An overzealous The Price Is Right contestant won $10,000 after admitting to host Drew Carey that she had played hooky from work to be on the show.

Cierra Brant, from Portland, Oregon, who skipped her first day at her new job at a financial group to come to the game show, won the second item up for bid on January 23. She bid $999 on Badgley Mischka shoes and bags. The actual retail price was $1,007, so she won the bid.

Brant then came to the stage to play The Clock Game. When Drew Carey told her what she was playing, the contestant yelled and jumped, “I love The Clock Game! I got it! I got it!”

“I have bigger money problems to solve today!” she said about skipping her job.

“OK!” Carey said as he laughed.

Brant had to give Carey the price of an Xbox and a TV in 30 seconds. The host’s job is to tell her whether to go higher or lower. If she got both prices in that timeframe, she would win $10,000. In the news of that amount, Brant clapped her hands and yelped.

For the Xbox, Brant started at $700. Carey told her to go lower. She got the correct price of $620 in six seconds, which left her with 24 seconds to solve the price of the TV.

Brant screamed again after figuring out the price of the Xbox. For the TV, the game show contestant started at $1,000. Carey told her to go lower. Brant figured out that the price was $852 in 10 seconds.

The Price Is Right contestant kicked her legs up and threw her arms in the air, screaming, “Oh my God!” after she won. Drew Carey couldn’t help but let out a laugh at her celebration. He even laughed through the commercial outro.

Brant hugged the host and then ran over in front of her prizes. She went over $1.00 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, spinning $1.30, so she did not advance to the Showcase.

“Aww. What an amazing personality she has,” a YouTube user wrote.

“This was hilarious,” said another.

“Congrats, Cierra!” many wrote.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

