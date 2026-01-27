What To Know HGTV’s Jonathan Scott renovated the cluttered apartment of his fiancée Zooey Deschanel’s high school mentor, Jim Hosney.

Scott and his team spruced up the home by clearing out Hosney’s belongings and adding new furniture and storage solutions.

Fans shared their reactions to the emotional makeover online.

Jonathan Scott is no stranger to changing people’s lives through his and Drew Scott‘s HGTV home renovation shows. But his latest project had a special connection to his fiancée, Zooey Deschanel.

In a video uploaded to Jonathan and Drew’s YouTube channel on Monday, January 26, Jonathan transformed the home of Deschanel’s high school film teacher and mentor, Jim Hosney. “He’s 81 years old, he’s in an apartment,” Jonathan stated. “He has books and DVDs and boxes taking over his life. I thought maybe we could do a little bit more.”

Coincidentally, Jonathan received a text from Hosney as he and Deschanel discussed giving him a home makeover. “I do need to find a way to go through the books and DVDs, find out what I can get rid of, and what remains precious to me,” he wrote to Jonathan. “More than anything, I just want my apartment to be my own Parisian Cinématique, so I can share my movies with friends and not be embarrassed to have anyone over.”

Before starting the renovation process, Jonathan met up with Hosney outside his apartment, which he has lived in since 1984. “I know one beautiful lady who wants to come back over and watch some films,” Jonathan told Hosney, who said Deschanel would be the “guest of honor” in his new home.

“Zooey always had a mischievous streak,” Hosney recalled of Deschanel’s high school days. “She was so bright, and she was an actress. She was always great in the theater productions.”

Inside Hosney’s apartment, nearly every surface was covered with stacks of books, DVDs, and other household items, from the entryway to the living room to the kitchen. The renovation process began with clearing out the space and placing items in Jonathan’s warehouse for Hosney to sort through at a later date. The next day, Jonathan and his team spruced up the place with a brand-new sectional, new kitchen appliances, new bookshelves, and other storage solutions.

Several days of hard work and 200 boxes later, it was time to show Hosney his new apartment. Hosney was amazed by the renovation the moment he stepped in, as the entryway featured empty bookshelves for Hosney to fill with his belongings. “This is unreal!” he remarked.

The living room provided even more storage and featured a funny photo of Jonathan and Deschanel on one of the bookshelves. The kitchen was also decluttered, allowing for plenty of counter space.

“How does it feel when it doesn’t look like your space is caving in on you?” Jonathan asked Hosney. He responded, “It feels miraculous. I was living in a hobble, and all of a sudden, it’s a palace.”

Hosney ended the video by expressing his gratitude to Jonathan. “Anything you need, anything. As they say in one of my favorite movies, ‘This is the beginning of a beautiful friendship,'” he said, referring to the classic film Casablanca.

Fans were just as touched by the renovation. “Jonathan you have no idea what you’ve done for this gentleman. You’ve brought him joy, peace, restful days and nights, etc,” one person commented underneath the video. “You’re a God given blessing……thank you for making his life a little more comfortable.”

Another added, “Jonathan you and your team did a wonderful job for this gentleman. May he find peace, tranquility and comfort going forward. 👍⭐️.” Someone else gushed, “This was the sweetest thing!! Jonathon choking up a few times.. good job holding it together! 😉 💓.”

A different user commented, “He seems like such a sweet, sweet man! What a lovely thing to do for him, and I hope he has many friends over to enjoy his new space :).”