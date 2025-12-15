Zooey Deschanel Reveals Fiancé Jonathan Scott is Restoring Her Childhood Home

What To Know Zooey Deschanel revealed that her fiancé, Jonathan Scott, is helping rebuild her parents’ childhood home after it was destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year.

Deschanel shared how the rebuild will make the home resistant to fires in the future.

Scott has shared how his and Deschanel’s busy schedules are affecting their wedding planning.

In addition to helping clients create their dream homes on HGTV, Jonathan Scott is working on a renovation project that’s close to home.

In an interview with People published on Friday, December 12, Zooey Deschanel revealed that Scott “came to the rescue” after her parents lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year.

“We’re rebuilding my parents’ house,” she told the outlet. “We’re rebuilding their house in non-combustible materials — it’s really cool to learn about all that.”

According to Deschanel, she and Scott only “just started” on the project, as it “takes a while to just get everything squared away.”

Deschanel, who has been engaged to Scott since 2023, revealed in a January 17 Instagram post that the wildfires had burned down her parents’ house. “My childhood home. A marvel of 1920s Spanish revival architecture,” she wrote alongside before-and-after photos of the fire damage. “Full of too many incredible memories to count, it was one of the oldest homes in the Palisades and so spectacularly beautiful. It was not a mansion but it was cozy and lovely and unique and perfect to me.”

In her post, Deschanel noted that the home’s stained glass windows and tall ceilings earned it the nickname “The Church.” She added, “The Christmas dinners, Easter egg hunts, trick or treating, weddings, birthdays, baby showers… we celebrated the best moments of our lives there. The family photos that lined the hallways, the artwork, the piano I learned to play on, the wedding china, the furniture my great great grandfather built… the reminders of generations past: All have vanished into thin air.”

At the time, Deschanel went on to thank friends, family, and first responders for their support, as well as send her own to others affected by the wildfires.

Scott, for his part, shared footage of himself walking through the home’s remains in a March YouTube video featuring tips for other homeowners on rebuilding their properties. “So many memories here. It’s heartbreaking,” he said. “I’m trying to focus on the steps of what we have to actually do to build back.”

At the end of the video, he told viewers, “If there’s any silver lining to all of this craziness it’s that we have an opportunity to build back better, safer, smarter. We could actually make these cities of the future.”

Heading into the new year, Deschanel and Scott are likely to continue wedding planning on top of the home renovation. In an October interview with Us Weekly, Jonathan shared that he and his fiancée “don’t have any updates” about the status of their nuptials, adding, “We are the worst at planning that.”

Jonathan’s twin brother, Drew Scott, went on to state, “You don’t have time for a wedding. You’re throwing Halloween parties. You’re on [Habitat for Humanity] builds.” Jonathan agreed, but noted that he and Deschanel will “figure it out.”