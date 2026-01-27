Beyond the Gates has released a brand-new cast photo for the CBS soap ahead of its first anniversary on February 24.

Featured prominently on the couch for Season 2 are the members of the Dupree family — (l-r) Najah Jackson (Samantha Richardson), Brandon Claybon (Martin Richardson), Colby Muhammad (Kat Richardson), Daphnee Duplaix (Nicole Dupree Richardson), Tamara Tunie (Anita Dupree), Clifton Davis (Vernon Dupree), Karla Mosley (Dani Dupree), Arielle Prepetit (Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne), RhonniRose Mantilla (Chelsea Hamilton) — plus Laura Buglioli (Vanessa McBride).

The back row features the rest of the regular cast, including (l-r) Jaden Lucas Miller (Tyrell Richardson), Mike Manning (Bradley “Smitty” Smith), Keith D. Robinson (Ted Richardson), Alex Alegria (Tomas Navarro), Marquita Goings (Hayley Lawson Hamilton), Timon Kyle Durrett (Bill Hamilton), Trisha Mann-Grant (Leslie Thomas), Ambyr Michelle (Eva Thomas), David Lami Friebe (Izaiah Hawthorne), Sean Freeman (Andre Richardson), Jen Jacob (Ashley Morgan), Ben Gavin (Derek Baldwin), Jibre Hordges (Jacob Hawthorne), Kenjah (Madison Montgomery), and Jon Lindstrom (Joey Armstrong).

Not pictured are the latest additions to the cast — soap vets Jordi Vilasuso (Grayson Perez) and Greg Vaughan (Kial Rollins). Also absent is Ernestine Johnson Morrison, whose character, Shanice Johnson, is in a burgeoning romance with Ted, as well as June, played by Jasmine Burke, the biological mother of Samantha and Tyrell Richardson. Darryl W. Handy’s Marcel Malone, whose surprise relationship with Leslie is heating up, is also missing from the photo.

The inclusion of Kenjah seems to indicate that Madison’s romance with Chelsea will go the distance. Plus, Ben Gavin, who was recently taken off contract for season 2, appears to be sticking around.

And look for some additional casting news, teases creator Michele Val Jean. “We might have something coming up,” she shares. “Something I’m excited about, so we’ll see.”

Val Jean couldn’t be more thrilled about the cast and crew that has brought the soap to life over the past year. “They’re committed,” she praises. “This company is, like, the best company ever put together. I love them all so much. They just work their butts off to get the show on the air every day, and they’re excited. And we’re busy writing, plugging away.”

Of the success of the show so far, she marvels, “Thirty years in the business, and I never really thought I would end up here, but I’m grateful and happy to be here and just doing my best. And I will keep doing my best.”

