What To Know Soap opera veteran Ashley Jones has joined the cast of Beyond the Gates.

The daytime drama was recently picked up for two additional seasons.

Jones previously had roles on The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, and General Hospital.

A familiar face is coming to Beyond the Gates. After the soap opera was picked up for two additional seasons, it has been revealed that Ashley Jones is joining the cast.

“We can confirm Ashley Jones will be appearing in Beyond the Gates,” a spokesperson for the show revealed to TV Insider. However, details about her role and when she’ll make her first appearance are being kept under wraps for now.

Jones is no stranger to the world of soap operas. She first starred on The Young and the Restless from 1997 to 2001, racking up two Daytime Emmy Award nominations for her role as Megan Dennison. In 2004, she joined the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful and remained on the show as Dr. Bridget Forrester until 2010. Her B&B role was recurring in 2011 and 2012, and between 2013 and 2025, she has made various guest appearances on the long-running soap.

For her 2024 guest spot, Jones received another Daytime Emmy Award nomination in the Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series category. She was also nominated in 2005 for Most Irresistible Combination with Jack Wagner.

From 2016 to 2017, Jones had a recurring role as Parker Forsyth on General Hospital. She also appeared in eight episodes of True Blood in 2009, and made appearances on shows such as The Mentalist, House, Bones, Drop Dead Diva, and more.

Jones’ Beyond the Gates casting comes after fans spotted her in a video posted by Maurice P. Kerry, who plays Randy on the soap. The footage showed the cast and crew celebrating the two-season pickup, and Jones was part of the group getting excited about the news. She also posted an update on her Instagram Story and noted her location as Atlanta, which is where BTG is filmed. The math is mathing!

Beyond the Gates premiered in February 2025. It’s recent two-season extension will take it through at least the 2027-2028 television season.

Beyond the Gates, Weekdays, CBS, Check Local Listings