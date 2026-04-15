CBS Renews ‘Beyond the Gates’ for 2 More Seasons

What To Know CBS has renewed the soap opera Beyond the Gates for two more seasons.

The series is notable as the first Black-led network daytime drama since 1991.

The show centers on the affluent Dupree family in a Maryland gated community.

Good news for fans of the Dupree family and their ongoing cycle of drama. CBS has announced that its soap opera Beyond the Gates will be renewed for two additional seasons, allowing it to air through the 2027-2028 broadcast season.

Created by Michele Val Jean, Beyond the Gates debuted in 2025 as a groundbreaking new daytime drama, marking a significant addition to the genre with its focus on an affluent Black family at the center of its storytelling. The series follows the powerful Dupree family as they navigate wealth, legacy, and buried secrets within their exclusive gated community of Fairmont Crest, tucked inside a Maryland suburb just outside Washington, D.C., where status and scandal are everything.

The soap will continue as part of CBS’s top-tier daytime lineup alongside The Price is Right, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Let’s Make a Deal.

The series has been recognized for its impact as the first Black-led network daytime drama, with cast members expressing excitement for its reception during its debut year. The soap opera is the first daytime television series to feature a predominantly Black cast since 1991’s Generations and the first new daytime soap to debut on a major American broadcast network since NBC’s over-the-top Passions in 1999.

The series stars Tamara Tunie as family matriarch Anita Dupree and Clifton Davis as her husband Clifton Davis. Karla Cheatham Mosley, Brandon Claybon, Daphnée Duplaix, Colby Muhammad, and Mike Manning round out the cast.

Beyond the Gates is developed and produced by the CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, led by Sheila Ducksworth, in partnership with P&G Studios. Michele Val Jean is the creator, executive producer, and showrunner alongside executive producers Sheila Ducksworth, Julie Carruthers, Robert Guza Jr., Leon W. Russell, Derrick Johnson, Kimberly Doebereiner, and Anna Saalfeld.

Beyond the Gates, Weekdays, CBS, Check Local Listings