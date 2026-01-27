‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Rep Clarifies Rumors About Series’ Future

What To Know A representative for The Kelly Clarkson Show clarified recent reports about the show’s future.

Earlier this month, news broke that Kelly Clarkson was reportedly planning to exit her talk show after its current season.

The Kelly Clarkson Show returned for Season 7 in September 2025, one month after the death of Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Contrary to recent rumors, The Kelly Clarkson Show isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Earlier this month, Page Six reported that Kelly Clarkson‘s titular talk show is expected to end after its current seventh season. However, a representative for the series clarified to Entertainment Weekly that the reports are not true.

“Rumor!” the rep stated in an article published on Monday, January 26. “[NBC] will advise directly if there is a show update.” They went on to add, “We are not even halfway through season 7!”

The rep’s comments contradict Page Six’s report about the show published on January 19. Multiple sources told the outlet that Clarkson planned to quit the series after Season 7. “[Her show] is a lot to put on, and looking at the landscape across daytime television, it’s not sustainable anymore,” one source stated, while another called the show’s end “definite.”

A different source, however, told the outlet that the show’s end wasn’t set in stone. “People are jumping the gun. Nothing is definite yet, and it’s still a long season,” they claimed. Clarkson’s show contract reportedly ends this year.

Rumors about Clarkson’s future on the show have been swirling since last year. In May 2025, an anonymous producer told the Daily Mail that Clarkson “could bolt at any time,” adding, “No one likes the uncertainty. This feels like it could collapse any minute.”

The producer also hinted that Hoda Kotb could take over for Clarkson following her exit from Today in January 2025. “Everyone loves Kelly. She’s a wonderful person. But maybe Hoda would be a better boss,” they told the outlet. “I know she’s universally beloved and respected by her former coworkers. Maybe she would be good. She sure would be a lot more stable than what we’ve been going through. … If Kelly is unhappy, then she should move on. We would all understand. If Hoda wants to do it, it could be [a] win-win for everyone.”

Kotb, for her part, denied that she was going to take over Clarkson’s show. “Do you think if I ever came back to TV, do you know where the only place I would ever come back to is? Right here,” she said during a May 2025 appearance on Today.

One month before the show’s Season 7 premiere, Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, died at the age of 48 of melanoma. The pair wed in 2012 and welcomed their daughter, River, in 2014, and their son, Remy, in 2016. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020, and the exes’ split was finalized in 2022.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Weekdays, Check Your Local Listings