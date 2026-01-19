What To Know Kelly Clarkson will not be returning to daytime television after her talk show’s seventh season, according to a new report.

The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered in 2019.

It’s been a difficult year for the singer following the death of ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, the father of her two kids.

Kelly Clarkson is eyeing an end to her career as a daytime television host, according to a new report. The Kelly Clarkson Show will reportedly be ending after its current seventh season, per Page Six.

The outlet cited multiple sources, with one insider claiming the show’s ending is “definite.” Another insider told Page Six that it’s “likely [the show] will not go on,” adding that it’s “not sustainable” for the American Idol winner any longer.

However, another source noted that nothing is definite yet. Clarkson’s contract ends in 2026.

Clarkson’s talk show began in 2019. In 2023, she and her kids, River and Remington, moved to New York, with the talk show switching its home base from Los Angeles to 30 Rock in the Big Apple. Clarkson separated from Brandon Blackstock, the father of her children, in 2020, and the divorce was finalized two years later.

In 2025, the family was rocked by news of Blackstock’s death after his private battle with melanoma. He died on August 7. Five months prior, Clarkson had an unexplained absence from her talk show while she spent time with her family amid Blackstock’s illness.

During a recent Q&A on her show’s YouTube page, Clarkson opened up about how her kids are doing following the loss of their father. “They’re that special little fun stage where they can wipe their own behinds, but they’re still small enough to, like, love cuddling and love snuggles,” she shared. “There’s been a lot for our family recently, and so I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit.”

Clarkson described the quality time as “really special” and noted that it’s her “favorite time of day.”

The “Since U Been Gone” singer was married to Blackstock for seven years before their split. She put her Las Vegas residency on hold following his death.

