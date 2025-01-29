Dr. Phil McGraw has been speaking about what he saw as he embedded with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents over the weekend for an immigration crackdown in Chicago.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, the famous talk show host shared details about the raids and gave his reaction to an emotional video actress and singer Selena Gomez posted on Monday (January 27), where she broke down in tears over the ICE raids.

“All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand,” the Only Murders in the Building Star said in the since-deleted Instagram video.

Addressing Gomez’s video, McGraw told the Daily Mail that if she’d seen what he saw, she wouldn’t have shed tears. “I certainly don’t think she was crying for these individuals,” he stated. “She seemed to me to be very sincere in her empathy for these individuals, but I’m not sure who she was identifying with… I don’t think she would relate to the people that were taken down in this operation.”

McGraw revealed he had full access to the operations, saying, “There were no restrictions. There was no room I couldn’t go into. There was no meeting I couldn’t attend.” This included a 4 am pre-raid meeting, where he said ICE agents were briefed on the individuals they’d be targeting.

“They were reading off the charges and the convictions in the command center: murder, child sex crimes, child rape, aggravated assault,” McGraw added. “They are focusing on the worst first. That is the way they describe it, and I was able to see how much investigative work they put in to these targets.”

McGraw was joined by President Donald Trump‘s newly appointed ‘border czar’ Tom Homan, a former acting director at ICE. The long-time TV personality said he witnessed many arrests, including the detainment of an alleged illegal immigrant from Thailand, who was said to be a convicted child sex offender.

“It was very clear that this is this individual is a danger to the community,” McGraw said. “I don’t think anyone would argue that it’s a better community with him in it.”

He also claimed many illegal immigrant gangs target their own people, explaining, “They prey upon [their own people]. So, you know, I would suspect that Selena’s empathy is certainly not for the people that Mr. Holman is going after.”

McGraw also shot down criticism of the raids, calling it “fear-mongering” and denying claims that ICE is conducting indiscriminate sweeps of communities.

“I asked all the hard questions. I asked straight up, ‘Are you sweeping neighborhoods where you believe there are concentrations of Illegal aliens?’ and they said ‘absolutely not,'” McGraw stated. “I said, ‘Are you going to schools and taking people and students out of schools? They said ‘absolutely not.’ These agents are after the bad guys.”