‘Best Medicine’ Sneak Peek: Parker Young Guest Stars and Stuns Everyone (VIDEO)

What To Know

  • Parker Young guest stars as Blaze, a charismatic wilderness survival instructor who captivates the women of Port Wenn, in the January 27 episode of Best Medicine.
  • Watch an exclusive sneak peek of Young’s entrance.

Parker Young is back on Fox! The Enlisted star recurred on 9-1-1: Lone Star in its final season, and now he’s a guest on the network’s new dramedy, Best Medicine. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of his guest spot in the Tuesday, January 27, episode — and he’s certainly a favorite in Port Wenn.

In the clip, which you can watch above, Sheriff Mark (Josh Segarra) brings Dr. Martin Best (Josh Charles) to the woods where quite a few of Port Wenn’s women, including Martin’s love interest, Louisa (Abigail Spencer), and aunt, Sarah (Annie Potts), are gathered, waiting.

“What is Blaze Day?” Martin asks. “Well, actually, it’s not a day, it’s a person,” Mark explains. “Blaze, he’s like this mysterious wilderness man who comes out of the woods once a year to help us brush up on our survival skills.” Martin checks that he lives in the woods.

“As far as we know,” Mark says. “He’s really cool. The women seem to be particularly interested in him. I guess they worry a lot about getting lost.” Once Blaze, who greets them with, “Ladies, it’s time to survive,” it becomes very obvious what the women are really interested in. Watch the full sneak peek above to see Blaze emerge from the woods and the women’s — and Martin and Mark’s — reactions.

But, as the description of this next episode, titled “All the World’s Ablaze,” teases, it’s the hunky wilderness survival instructor who’s going to need someone to come to his aid this time. He goes missing after Martin deduces he desperately needs medical help. Also, the locals are furious with Martin after he calls the health inspector on The Salty Breeze, suspecting food poisoning and Elaine (Cree) decides to skip her mother’s wedding to the school principal.

What do you think of Best Medicine so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

Best Medicine, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox

