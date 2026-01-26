‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Spot Something Missing in Ryan Seacrest Workout Video

Ryan Seacrest got fans talking as the Wheel of Fortune host shared a video of himself riding on a bike… that had no seat!

“Proof you don’t need a seat to enjoy the ride,” he wrote on Instagram on January 25. Seacrest set the video to instrumental music.

In the video, Ryan Seacrest wore black athletic shorts, along with a no-sleeve shirt, sneakers, a baseball cap, and sunglasses. He biked down a path filled with palm trees and bushes, overlooking water.

The American Idol host zipped by pedestrians as he stood straight up on his bike. There was no seat on it, making the effort to pedal the bike that much harder. His toned arms and legs were on display.

The video ended at the end of a pier as Seacrest stopped to take a rest. Fans reacted to the workout in the comments.

“Wow, some workout!” one wrote.

“I’m glad you’re working those legs,” said another.

“Wow, Ryan! Impressive,” added a third.

“He’s so fit! Great job. Looking good,” a fan wrote.

Others noticed the seat missing right away. “Do you ever forget there isn’t a seat and try to sit down 😂?” one asked.

“Never noticed that there was no seat,” said another.

“I watched the vid twice before reading. I didn’t notice no seat. I was too focused on where the sea would be 😍,” a fan said.

“I’d forget and sit down. Ouch,” someone wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Ryan Seacrest has shared his workout with his followers. In December, the host did a private workout, where he did pullups and leg presses before heading into the WOF studio.

In November 2025, Seacrest shared a video of himself working out with dumbbells, showing off his bulging biceps. He has posted many other workouts on his Instagram throughout the years.

