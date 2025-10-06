Ryan Seacrest Displays Muscles in Workout Video – See How Fans Reacted

Ryan Seacrest has stunned his fans with his muscles in a new post with him working out. The Wheel of Fortune host took his dog, Georgia, with him to supervise.

“Joint statement from my ankles: we quit,” Ryan Seacrest shared on Instagram on Sunday, October 5.

In the photo, the game show host was not looking at the camera in a public gym as someone snapped a photo of him. He had ankle weights on, along with weights in his hands, and a weighted vest on his chest. The outfit showed off his toned legs and arms.

Seacrest worked out in a navy blue shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers. He had his arms out in front of him as he punched the weights in the air. Georgia sat in front of him on a mat. Seacrest was in the same pose in the second photo, but it was from a different angle.

Fans reacted to his workout in the comments. “Like a boss,” one follower said.

“Ok, legs,” said another.

“You’re a lean, mean fighting machine,” added a third.

“You look great!” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

“Get that workout! Yaaas, commented another.

“The ankle joints made a joint statement 😂🦶,” a fan joked.

Others commented on Georgia being with him and behaving so well. “Georgia says, ‘When is it my turn?'” one fan commented.

“Miss Georgia is taking it all in. 🐶🐾,” said another.

“Hi, sweet doggie, sitting on the side! ❤️🔥,” a third added.

Although Ryan Seacrest cares about his fitness, he does indulge every once in a while. On September 11, he shared a photo of himself enjoying an In-N-Out burger from a food truck he brought onto the set of Wheel of Fortune. Seacrest puts salt on his ice cream when he wants a sweet and salty treat.

In August, he shared a video of himself working out under a waterfall in small bathing suit shorts. The American Idol host appeared to spend his summer working out and sharing them on Instagram.