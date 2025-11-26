‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Shocked by Ryan Seacrest’s Bulging Biceps in Workout Video

What To Know Ryan Seacrest surprised fans with a workout video showing off his bulging biceps while lifting heavy weights in a tight t-shirt.

Fans and colleagues flooded the comments with praise and amazement at his muscular physique, joking about his shirt size and impressive definition.

Seacrest frequently shares his fitness routines on social media, highlighting his commitment to a healthy lifestyle and regular exercise.

Ryan Seacrest has fans drooling over him in a new workout video. The Wheel of Fortune host wore a tight t-shirt to lift weights.

“The trick is to wear a t-shirt two sizes too small,” he captioned the post on November 23. In the video, Seacrest wore a tight navy blue shirt that sat around his biceps and short gray shorts as he sat down on a weight bench.

The American Idol host lifted huge dumbbells to his chest and breathed out heavily. A trainer in the background counted him to 10.

They moved the camera around him and said “Perfect” once he got to 10. At the end of the video, the camera zoomed in on his biceps, which had veins running through them.

He appeared to be in a private workout space; he, his trainer, and one other person were the only ones there. Instrumental music played in the background.

Fans reacted to the host’s muscles in the comments. “Okay, jacked!” his On Air cohost, Tanya Rad, commented.

“Bro is shredded,” a follower wrote.

“I always wear my shirts two sizes small, too, but I don’t look like that!” another joked.

“Bravo, Ryan!” a fan said.

“GUNS!!!” another commented.

“Dayuuuuuum 🔥,” a fan wrote.

“Guns a blazin’,” a follower said.

“Wow! Look at that definition,” one last fan said.

This isn’t the first time Seacrest showed off his workouts on social media. In October, he wore ankle weights to the gym, writing, “Joint statement from my ankles: we quit,” on Instagram. Seacrest took his dog, Georgia, with him as he punched weights in the air.

The host posts workout videos every few months and tends to live a healthy lifestyle, opting to forgo the bun when In-N-Out Burger was brought to the Wheel of Fortune set.