What To Know Kevin McHale, Jonathan Groff, and Matthew Morrison, former Glee stars, recently reunited backstage on Broadway where Groff is starring in Just in Time.

Since Glee ended, McHale, Morrison, and Groff have each pursued successful theater and television careers, with Groff winning a Tony Award for Merrily We Roll Along.

Glee cast members have maintained close relationships, frequently reuniting at performances and events to support each other’s ongoing achievements.

They’ve all gone New Directions in their careers, but Kevin McHale, Jonathan Groff, and Matthew Morrison looked positively Glee-ful to be back together a decade after the Fox musical-comedy’s end.

In a recent X upload, McHale shared a photo of himself with Groff and Morrison backstage at New York City’s Circle in the Square Theatre, where Groff is starring as the late singer Bobby Darin in the Broadway jukebox musical Just in Time.

McHale has his own theater gig in the Big Apple: He’s starring in an Off-Broadway revival of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the New World Stages. Morrison, meanwhile, has been touring the country on his Rhythms & Revelations tour.

In another cast reunion, McHale and fellow Putnam County actor Leana Rae Concepcion — one of Groff’s costars in the 2023 Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along — posted an Instagram video of themselves wrapping Groff in a hug backstage.

After Glee ended in 2015, McHale took roles in the TV shows When We Rise, Elite, and American Horror Stories, and he competed in The X Factor: Celebrity.

Morrison returned to Broadway in Finding Neverland, played the Grinch in TV’s Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!, served as a judge on the reality competition So You Think You Can Dance, and starred in American Horror Story: 1984.

And Groff starred in Looking and Mindhunter on TV and Hamilton and Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway, earning a Best Actor in a Musical Tony Award for the latter.

Other cast members from Glee have reunited in formal and informal settings over the years. Lea Michele and Darren Criss spent much of 2018 traveling North America and Europe together for their LM/DC Tour, for example, and Chris Colfer and Mike O’Malley ran into one another at an airport this past September.

Plus, Michele and fellow Glee alum Dianna Agron got together last April to see Criss perform in Broadway’s Maybe Happy Ending.

At the opening night of her Broadway musical Chess in November, Michele remarked on the Glee cast’s recent career achievements. “It’s wild,” she told People. “Jonathan’s here with me tonight, and I talked to Darren, and I’m so excited for Kevin. I mean, Glee has the most incredible cast of insanely talented people…”