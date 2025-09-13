Chris Colfer had a Glee-ful reunion at the airport as he ran into Mike O’Malley, who played his father on the hit musical comedy.

“Always love running into family at the airport!” Colfer wrote on Instagram on Thursday, September 11. “@therealmikeomalley Love ya, Dad!”

In the comments, O’Malley shared love for Colfer, who’s kicking off a book tour for his latest middle-grade novel, Roswell Johnson Saves the Galaxy! “This kid is a rock star!” O’Malley wrote. “The kid who was once the kicker on the football team could play QB now! Couldn’t be more proud of this dude or in admiration of the achievements CC has already collected. Just the start! Book tour now!”

Michael Hitchcock, who recurred on Glee as rival show choir director Dalton Rumba, also commented on Colfer’s post. “Family reunion!” he wrote.

As Colfer starred as New Directions singer Kurt Hummel for the duration of Glee’s run, O’Malley played the character’s supportive father, auto mechanic Burt Hummel, in all six seasons and joined the main cast for Season 2.

Colfer and O’Malley previously reunited in June 2024 as the former was promoting the first book in his Roswell Johnson series, Roswell Johnson Saves the World!

“No better way to celebrate Father’s Day Eve than to be with my supremely talented TV son and #1 @nytimes bestselling author @chriscolfer!” O’Malley wrote on X at the time, captioning a photo of the two of them. “Chris has written a new book. … It’s gonna be another massive success. I couldn’t be more proud of Chris and his never-ending list of achievements. He’s earned everything he’s accomplished through hard work and grit. Love ya Chris!”

(And a month prior, O’Malley shared an X photo of himself and fellow Glee alum Darren Criss, who played Blaine Anderson, Kurt’s boyfriend-turned-husband. “Heckuva son-in-law,” O’Malley captioned that pic.)

Since the end of Glee in 2015, Colfer has focused on his writing career, which also includes the book series The Land of Stories and A Tale of Magic.

O’Malley, meanwhile, has created the TV shows Survivor’s Remorse and Extended Family, starred on Snowpiercer, and recurred on The Good Place, Heels, and Abbott Elementary.