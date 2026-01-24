What To Know Ezra Sosa, a pro dancer on the Dancing With the Stars live tour, became emotional backstage after feeling he made mistakes during the tour’s opening show.

Despite Sosa’s self-criticism, fans on TikTok overwhelmingly praised his performance.

The tour features numerous DWTS pros, special guest dancers, and celebrity cohosts, with nearly 100 stops.

No one seemed to notice any mistakes Ezra Sosa made during the first stop of the latest Dancing With the Stars live tour on Thursday, but the pro dancer was beating himself up about his performance backstage.

“Having a breakdown during intermission because I kept messing up our first show on tour…” Sosa wrote in the text of a TikTok video he uploaded on Friday, Jan. 23.

In the video — soundtracked with Sienna Spiro’s song “Die on This Hill” — the 25-year-old buries his face in his hand, looking anguished.

And in the caption of the video, he wrote, “I’m genuinely so upset with myself. I’ll be better for you guys.” He added a bandaged-heart emoji.

TikTok commenters, however, were quick to console and praise Sosa. “I was there, and you did incredible!” one person said.

“Ezra, you were iconic!” another commenter wrote. “Obvi you hold yourself to a high standard ’cause you’re a pro (slay), but I promise you did not take away from our experience at all! You bring us so much joy, regardless if you’re perfect or not.”

“Ezra, you are the reason a whole new generation of people are even watching this show,” a third person wrote. “You are so talented and funny as hell, babe. You’ve got it all.”

And another fan wrote, “Ezra, you could shoot someone on stage and still get a standing ovation from me.”

The tour kicked off in Akron, Ohio, on Thursday, and it’s scheduled to run through May 13, with nearly 100 stops around the United States and Canada already on the docket.

Joining Sosa on stage on the tour are fellow DWTS pros Val Chmerkovskiy, Britt Stewart, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, and Hailey Bills. Emma Slater, meanwhile, is on cohosting duties, and Witney Carson is billed as a “special guest pro dancer.”

Former celebrity DWTS competitors Danielle Fishel, Andy Richter, and Elaine Hendrix will be special guest cohosts during the tour, while Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Jordan Chiles, and Robert Irwin will be special guest stars.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 35, TBD, ABC & Disney+