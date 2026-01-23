NBC News’ Steve Kornacki Returns to the Big Board for Special Harry Styles Announcement

What To Know Steve Kornacki returned to his iconic big board to announce Harry Styles’ 2026 Together, Together global tour.

Styles’s tour will include a 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Kornacki revealed how the collaboration came to be on NBC Nightly News and Today.

Steve Kornacki returned to his famous big board for an unexpected and exciting reason.

Kornacki was recruited by none other than Harry Styles to announce the locations and dates for his upcoming Together, Together tour. Kornacki broke the news in a mock news report video shared via the singer’s YouTube page on Thursday, January 22.

“A situation that we have been monitoring — there’s been a lot of chatter, a lot of speculation. The map is beginning to light up here, a picture coming into focus,” Kornacki said at the top of the video, as if he were reporting on an election day results map. “This involves Harry Styles and something apparently called Together, Together. This looks like it amounts to pretty much a massive, year-long event here, starting with 50 shows in seven different global cities.”

Kornacki went on to detail Styles’ global tour stops. The former One Direction member will kick off his tour in Amsterdam in May before traveling to London the following month. Styles will perform several shows in São Paulo and Mexico City in July and August before kicking off his 30-show residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in late August. Styles will end the tour with a handful of shows in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, in November and December.

“Seven months. Seven cities. Couple different continents. Two different hemispheres. But that is the Together, Together Harry Styles event of 2026, you want to call it global event, coming into focus right here,” Kornacki concluded the announcement video. “And certainly, if we get more details, and I suspect we will, we’ll fill you in on them.”

The tour report comes after a year of change for Kornacki, as he notably left his role as a correspondent at MSNBC in April 2025. Kornacki left the network before it split from NBCUniversal’s parent company, Comcast. MSNBC officially relaunched as MS Now in November 2025. Ali Velshi took over Kornacki’s big board reporting duties during election night that same month.

Kornacki continues to appear on NBC programs such as Meet the Press, Today, and NBC Nightly News, and also serves as a contributor for NBC Sports.

Kornacki opened up about how his collab with Styles came to be on Thursday’s episode of NBC Nightly News. “Harry’s team had reached out not long ago, said they were looking to kind of — I think their idea was, basically, it’s a little more complicated, I think, than a normal tour for them,” he explained. “There’s this long residency in New York. I think they’re doing one in London, too. … Their idea was to have me, kind of, break it down.”

On the Friday, January 23, episode of Today, Kornacki revealed that Styles called him to thank him for helping with the tour announcement. “I was at MSG on — this was Tuesday night. So, I was there for, like, a St. John’s game, basketball game,” he shared. “And I get a text message from his manager, and it says, ‘Harry would like to say thank you.’”

Kornacki said he walked outside into the arena’s concourse to take the video call. “And then, I realized, he’s got that banner hanging at MSG for all the shows [he did]. I should have gone in and shown him his banner, but I forgot to,” he said, referring to the banner Styles received for his 15-show Love on Tour MSG residency in 2022.

Styles’ new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, drops on March 6.