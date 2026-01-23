CBS, NBC & ABC Evening News Ratings: Did Things Get Better for Tony Dokoupil?

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
David Muir, Tony Dokoupil, Tom Llamas
ABC, CBS, NBC

Evening news ratings for the week of January 12 are in, including an update on how Tony Dokoupil fared in his second week as anchor of CBS Evening News. Dokoupil improved a bit from his first week on the air in the evening news slot.

In Dokoupil’s second week, CBS Evening News averaged 4.19 million total viewers, with 584,000 in the 25-54 adult demo, per The Hollywood Reporter. This was up from his first week, where he struggled a bit to get his footing with 4.17 million viewers and 533,000 adults in the 25-54 demographic.

Dokoupil’s best night of the week was Monday, January 12, where he drew in 6.38 million viewers. However, ABC’s numbers were also way up on that night (10.88 million viewers), which was likely due to NBC’s evening news program being preempted for NBA coverage, forcing their loyal viewers to tune into one of the other networks.

In 2025, the first two weeks in January brought in an average of 5.13 million viewers and 729,000 adults in the 25-54 demo at CBS Evening News, so Dokoupil’s numbers are still down from where the network was a year ago.

Dokoupil and CBS Evening News’ ratings have not improved enough to overtake those of NBC or ABC’s nightly news shows. Over on ABC, World News Tonight, hosted by David Muir, had an average of 8.16 million viewers, with 1.04 million in the 25-54 demo, for the week of January 12.

Tom Llamas‘ NBC Nightly News came in second place for the week, bringing in an average 6.68 million viewers and 964,000 in the adult demo.

Dokoupil began his tenure as the anchor of the evening news program on January 5. He took over for John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois, who debuted in January 2025 and hosted their last show in December of the same year. This shift comes amid major programming changes at CBS News under the new leadership of Bari Weiss.

