MSNBC Fans Give Verdict as Ali Velshi Replaces Steve Kornacki

What To Know Ali Velshi replaced Steve Kornacki on MSNBC’s Big Board for election night coverage as the network prepares to rebrand to MS NOW.

Viewers were initially surprised by Kornacki’s absence but quickly praised Velshi’s performance, analytical skills, and stylish attire.

Many fans expressed admiration for Velshi, highlighting his professionalism, intelligence, and engaging presence during the broadcast.

Viewers tuning into MSNBC’s election night coverage on Tuesday (November 4) may have been surprised to see long-time anchor Ali Velshi manning the Big Board instead of Steve Kornacki.

The change came ahead of the network’s upcoming rebrand to MS NOW on November 15, following the separation of MSNBC and NBC. As the parent company Comcast spins off into Versant, MSNBC will no longer use NBC News staff or reporters, which includes Kornacki, who is remaining with NBC, where he was broadcasting on Tuesday.

In his place, Velshi handled MSNBC’s Big Board coverage, walking viewers through election results, voting percentages, voter turnout, past comparisons, and more. And while some viewers were initially shocked not to see Kornacki, Velshi soon won them over.

“I like Ali, but where is Kornachi [sic],” wrote one Reddit user.

“Election nights with Steve Kornacki are big khakis to fill, but Ali Velshi is doing a great job!” added one X commenter.

Others were big fans of Velshi’s dapper look, which included a stylish button-up vest. “Can someone please grab a foto of him at the board? My husband doesn’t believe how amazing his attire is tonight,” said one Reddit user.

“I was yelling for my wife to hurry and come see how sharp Ali’s looking tonight!” said another.

Today, @AliVelshi introduced the….ALI VESTi as we have retired the Kornacki Khakis,” quipped one fan.

Today, @AliVelshi introduced the….ALI VESTi as we have retired the Kornacki Khakis. pic.twitter.com/jKPZVr6d6D — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) November 4, 2025

“Yo @AliVelshi … Lemme get that vest. Move over @SteveKornacki !!! Here comes the #electionfit 2025!” said another.

“He’s lost weight too… Velshi looking fit,” another added.

One X user wrote, “Ali is always on point imo. He is one of the few left there that I still respect.”

“You can’t pay that guy enough for all he does,” one Reddit poster added.

“One of my favorites. He has an incredible mind. A real Renaissance man,” said another.

“He’s a wonderful, kind, smart and talented man!” one fan wrote.

“Oh, ali velshi on the big board ??!!! I can get behind that!” added another.

What did you think of Velshi’s first night operating the Big Board? Did he do a good job? Or did you miss Kornacki? Let us know your thoughts below.