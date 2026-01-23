What To Know A preview for January 29’s new episode of Grey’s Anatomy teases the return of Kate Walsh’s Addison Montgomery.

It also shows her bringing Amelia back to work after a guilt-driven hiatus and trouble for Bailey’s clinical trial patient.

We’ve known for weeks that Kate Walsh would be making her way back to Seattle for another Grey’s Anatomy role reprisal, and now, it’s time!

The promo for next Thursday’s (January 29) episode, “Strip That Down,” aired following last night’s new episode. The teaser, embedded above, shows Addison Montgomery returning for a new patient case at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital … and forcing Amelia Shepherd to join her on it, too! These two aren’t the “sister” figures we usually talk about on Grey’s, but they do still count as former sisters-in-law!

Also, that means not only is Walsh returning to Grey’s next week, but we’ll finally see Caterina Scorsone back in action after a temporary hiatus from this season.

Back in mid-October, at the end of the second episode of Season 22, Amelia went on sabbatical from Grey Sloan after the fallout from the hospital explosion and her guilt over not being able to fix the child whose mother caused the catastrophe. The child, Dylan, suffered from locked-in syndrome and will not recover, and Amelia was feeling grief and guilt over the death of her friend Monica Beltran (Natalie Morales), who was killed in the explosion.

After the events of the episode, we learned that Scorsone would be taking a temporary break from the show and that her total episode count for Season 22 would be reduced to 10 episodes. This will be her third of the season so far.

Elsewhere in the teaser, we see that Miranda Bailey’s (Chandra Wilson) going to be doing a ride-along with Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Benson “Blue” Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) as Ben Warren (Jason George) and Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) get the news that Katie’s (Samantha Marie Ware) trial may be shut down while she’s still in the middle of her treatment. Oh, and Bailey’s ride-along patient is in dire straits, too.

Just another day in Seattle paradise, it seems!

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC