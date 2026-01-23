What To Know Freddy Dodge and Juan Ibarra return for Season 5 of Gold Rush: Mine Rescue, premiering February 13 on Discovery Channel.

This season features higher stakes and greater challenges as the duo tackles extreme locations like Idaho Hills and a wildfire-ravaged mine in British Columbia.

The two-hour premiere, “Great Klondike Gold Hunt,” sees them take on an ambitious hunt in the Yukon.

Freddy Dodge and Juan Ibarra are expanding their horizons on Gold Rush Mine Rescue. TV Insider can exclusively reveal first that the dynamic golden duo return for the Season 5 premiere on February 13.

Discovery Channel teases the new season will feature “higher stakes, greater conflict, and more gold!” As fans know, these experts are up for a big challenge. They’ll face just that as they venture to a series of extreme locations including the remote Idaho Hills, a wildfire-ravaged mine in British Columbia, and more.

The official synopsis from the network: “In North America’s most extreme goldfields, thousands of unprepared miners gamble it all, chasing the highest gold prices in history — and find themselves on the brink of ruin. Their last hope: Freddy and Juan.”

In the exclusive promo, the pair set the stage, dubbing what’s to come as the most ambitious rescues they’ve done through the years. “They’re going deeper than ever,” came up in the first look. The crew explores a mountain range that has produced millions of dollars in gold. Cut to a scene of that B.C. fire followed by a person looking to be in dire straits and hopeful Dodge and Ibarra could turn things around for her.

This seems to be an emotional season given what looks to be some good gold weigh-ins. Although the road to getting those results may be a rocky road. For Dodge, the efforts go beyond just a one-time payoff. He wants to give those they help the skills and tools for the future.

The two-hour premiere titled “Great Klondike Gold Hunt” sees the guys head to the familiar surroundings of the Yukon. It’s there the duo will tackle their most extensive hunt so far. A total of 288 claims across 6,000 acres means double the breakdowns. With time of the essence, Dodge and Ibarra seek the assistance of a local expert to find the gold.

Dodge has been a regular fixture within the world of Gold Rush. He first was part of the Hoffman crew and secured his spin-off in 2021. Ibarra, a mechanic, also began on the flagship series during Season 6 with stints on other offshoots including Winter’s Fortune and Dave Turin’s Lost Mine.

Gold Rush Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan Season 5 premiere, February 13, Discovery Channel