Those looking for more adventures from Freddy Dodge and Juan Ibarra are in luck as Season 4 of Gold Rush: Mine Rescue is around the corner. TV Insider can exclusively reveal that the hit spinoff of the Discovery Channel juggernaut will return May 9.

This season, gold recovery experts Freddy Dodge and Juan Ibarra are back on the road in North America to turn small-time miners’ pitfalls into profits. With gold prices surging at $2,300 an ounce, the modern-day rush is on.

In the premiere, Freddy and Juan face off at a hard rock mine spanning three elevations at 4,000 feet in the Cascades. Battling impenetrable rock, the guys devise an innovative 180-foot chute featuring a spiral concentrator in their first-ever Washington state rescue. The dynamic duo venture to lend a hand for miners and cities including Buttrey Mine, Washington; Briscoe Mine, Sumpter, Oregon; Chicks with Picks, Arizona; and Opie Mine, Montana. British Columbia’s Long Bar Mine, Perron Mine and Gibson Mine are also on the itinerary.

“Welcome to our nightmare,” utters a miner in the opening of the teaser above. Dodge and Ibarra appear to be helping another batch of gold seekers who are in dire situations. They turn to the gold cavalry to see what they’re doing wrong. Of course, nothing is free in this world. A deal is made where if Dodge and Ibarra don’t get the miners double in findings, the two won’t charge. Though with dated and problematic equipment, the work is cut out for them. It looks like they do find success when a repair to get a wash plant functioning again.

Dodge has been among the OGs within the Gold Rush universe starting on the flagship show as part of the Hoffman crew and secured his spin-off in 2021. Ibarra, a mechanic, began on Gold Rush during Season 6 with stints on other offshoots including Winter’s Fortune and Dave Turin’s Lost Mine. The series joins the Friday night lineup, which also includes Gold Rush: White Water chronicling Dustin Hurt’s crew.

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan Season 5 premiere, May 9, 9/8c, Discovery Channel