‘General Hospital’ to Air Rare Luke Spencer Moments in Commemorative Episode

General Hospital will honor the late Anthony Geary and his legendary portrayal of Luke Spencer in two upcoming episodes.

The first tribute will air Friday, January 23, and will include a special montage at the end of the episode celebrating Geary’s unforgettable moments on the soap, and a handful of actors, including Genie Francis (Laura Collins), offering reflections on their late costar. The second, which TV Insider can report exclusively, is a dedicated commemorative episode that will air on Friday, February 20, and revisit Luke’s greatest adventures, along with several rare moments.

Cast in 1978 by acclaimed producer Gloria Monty, Geary quickly became a defining force on General Hospital. His partnership with Genie Francis’ Laura reached historic heights in 1980, when the duo’s “on-the-run” arc captivated viewers and transformed both the show and the characters into a cultural sensation.

Geary left the show with Francis in 1983, briefly returning in 1984. In 1991, Geary returned to the soap as Luke’s lookalike cousin, Bill Eckert, a role he played until 1993, before once again resuming the role of Luke.

Beyond his on-screen legacy, Geary holds the record for the most Daytime Emmy Awards won by any performer, earning eight wins for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He retired from General Hospital in 2015, later returning for a brief cameo in 2017 when Jane Elliot‘s Tracy Quartermaine exited the canvas. Geary relocated to Amsterdam, where he lived with husband Claudio Gama.

Geary passed away on December 14 at the age of 78 due to complications from a scheduled operation three days earlier.

“For decades, Tony Geary brought daytime television’s ultimate antihero, Luke Spencer, to life,” says Executive Producer Frank Valentini. “We wanted to honor Tony and his extraordinary legacy in the most meaningful way possible, and this special episode of General Hospital gives viewers the opportunity to revisit some of Luke’s most iconic adventures and unforgettable moments, along with a few rarely seen ones. And who better to share those memories than the people of Port Charles who knew and loved him?”

