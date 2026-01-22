After beginning his career in radio, Glenn Beck started working in television in 2006 when he began hosting Glenn Beck on HLN. He left the CNN-owned network in 2008 to begin his tenure at Fox News.

Beck revived Glenn Beck on his new network in January 2009, but just over two years later, it was announced that he was leaving the network. His final show was on June 30, 2011.

It’s been nearly 15 years since Beck departed Fox News. Scroll down for a refresher on his exit and updates on what he’s up to today.

Why did Glenn Beck leave Fox News?

Beck’s time at Fox News was marred by controversy. Per The Hollywood Reporter, controversial remarks that Beck made on his show “made it difficult for the network to sell ads,” even though ratings were high. Advertisers were reportedly boycotting Beck’s show, which ultimately led to the decision to pull it from the air.

In addition to spreading various conspiracy theories, Beck was also extremely critical of Barack Obama and his administration, making unfounded comments about the then-president being racist and comparing the administration to the Nazis. He also often publicly attacked philanthropist George Soros and referred to youth camp victims of a 2011 massacre in Norway as “a little like the Hitler Youth or whatever.” Beck is also a climate change skeptic.

After it was announced that Glenn Beck was ending, there were differing reports about whether or not the journalist quit or was fired. Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes said the network was “happy” with either distinction.

“We felt Glenn brought additional information, a unique perspective, a certain amount of passion and insight to the channel, and he did,” Ailes told The Associated Press at the time, per THR. “But that story of what’s going on and why America is in trouble today, I think he told that story as well as could be told. Whether you can just keep telling that story or not … we’re not so sure.”

Ailes also insisted that he and Beck didn’t part on bad terms, adding, “We like each other.”

What is Glenn Beck doing now?

After leaving Fox News, Beck created a subscription-based internet TV network called GBTV. The network continued to air his Glenn Beck show, as well as a television adaptation of his radio show, and other original programming. The network was eventually renamed TheBlaze TV.

Today, Beck continues to give his political commentary on both his radio show and The Glenn Beck Podcast on BlazeTV. However, his television program ended in 2025.

In January 2026, Beck launched his new AI-powered platform called The Torch, which provides users with the ability to navigate his vast collection of historical documents. The Torch’s AI “librarian” responds to users’ questions based on information from books and other historical writings.

“This is my next and final step in my career, and it is the culmination of everything that I have done and built,” he said in a statement. “This is the moment that I try to pass the torch to you.” The Torch is available on his website and as an app.

Is Glenn Beck married?

Yes, Beck has been married to his second wife, Tania, since early 2000. Prior to that, he was married to his first wife, Claire, from 1983 to 1994.

Beck met Tania after overcoming his struggles with alcoholism and addiction. The couple joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in October 1999.

Does Glenn Beck have kids?

Yes, Beck has four children. With Claire, he shares daughters Hannah and Mary. With Tania, he has a son, Raphe, who the couple adopted in 2004, and a biological daughter, Cheyenne, who was born in 2006.

After suffering a series of strokes when she was born, Mary developed cerebral palsy, a “group of conditions that affect movement and posture,” per the Mayo Clinic.

Cheyenne is pursuing a career in the entertainment industr and already has some film credits. She also released her debut album in 2024.

“My kids either live with me or they live right next door,” Beck said in 2018. “We have dinner together. We’re with each other and the grandbabies.”