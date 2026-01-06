Greta Van Susteren began her high-profile journalism career as a legal analyst on CNN, but eventually earned her own show when she switched over to Fox News in 2002. From 2002 to 2016, she hosted On the Record with Greta Van Susteren for the network.

Van Susteren resigned from her position at Fox News in September 6, 2016. Her departure was abrupt and did not include an on-air goodbye to her viewers. Scroll down for everything we know about her exit and what she’s doing now.

Why did Greta Van Susteren leave Fox News?

After the announcement that Van Susteren was leaving Fox, she shared on Facebook, “Fox has not felt like home to me for a few years and I took advantage of the clause in my contract which allows me to leave now. The clause had a time limitation, meaning I could not wait.”

Fox News Digital reported that Van Susteren tried to renegotiate her contract with the network after Roger Ailes‘ July 2016 resignation following a sexual harassment lawsuit. She reportedly had a “key man” clause in her contract that allowed her to exit if Ailes left the network.

The negotiations reportedly deadlocked, according to the Fox News Digital source, which is when Van Susteren opted to invoke the departure option in her contract.

However, a reporter for New York magazine who closely followed the Ailes case refuted this report, claiming that the journalist actually left because “she is troubled by the culture” at Fox News.

After Van Susteren’s exit, Brit Hume took over as host of On the Record for two months until its last episode following the 2016 presidential election.

What is Greta Van Susteren doing now?

Just four months after leaving Fox, Van Susteren began anchoring For the Record With Greta on MSNBC (now MS NOW) in January 2017. The program lasted just six months before it was axed, reportedly due to poor ratings.

“MSNBC and Greta Van Susteren have decided to part ways,” the network said in a statement at the time. “Greta is a well-regarded television veteran and one of only a few broadcasters who can say they’ve hosted shows at all three major cable news networks. We are grateful to her and wish her the best.”

Following her exit from MSNBC, Van Susteren became a contributor for Voice of America. She was hired as a political analyst for Gray Television in February 2019. She provided commentary and analysis to newscasts that aired on more than 100 of Gray’s television stations. That September, she began hosting a Sunday morning talk show (Full Court Press With Greta Van Susteren) for the company.

In 2022, Van Susteren began hosting The Record with Greta Van Susteren for Newsmax TV. She signed a multi-year renewal with the company in 2025.

Is Greta Van Susteren married?

Yes, Van Susteren has been married to John P. Coale, a torts lawyer, since 1988.

Does Greta Van Susteren have kids?

No, Van Susteren and her husband do not have any children.