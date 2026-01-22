How to Watch Every 2026 Oscar-Nominated Film & Performance Right Now

What To Know The 2026 Oscar nominations are in!

Here’s how to watch every nominated film and performance right now.

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards are here! There were a few slight surprises and a lot of expected honorees to be found in the list of movies, actors, directors, musicians, and other filmmakers that are in contention for Hollywood’s biggest prizes this year.

If you’re hoping to beat out the others in your office pool for the 2026 Oscars, well, you’d probably better do your research. If you want to check out all of this year’s Oscar-nominated films and performances, here’s a look at where they are streaming and/or available for rental or purchase on demand right now,.

Sinners (16 Nominations)

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Michael B. Jordan), Best Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku), Best Supporting Actor (Delroy Lindo), Best Director (Ryan Coogler), Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Make-up and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Casting

Streaming on: HBO Max, Video on Demand

One Battle After Another (13)

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actress (Teyana Taylor), Best Supporting Actor (Benicio Del Toro and Sean Penn), Best Director (Paul T. Anderson), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, and Best Casting

Streaming on: HBO Max, Video on Demand

Frankenstein (9)

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Jacob Elordi), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Make-up and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Sound, and Best Cinematography

Streaming on: Netflix

Marty Supreme (9)

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Timothee Chalamet), Best Director (Josh Safdie), Best Original Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, and Best Casting

Preorder on: Video on Demand

Sentimental Value (9)

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress (Renate Reinsve), Best Supporting Actress (Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas), Best Supporting Actor (Stellan Skarsgård), Best Director (Joachim Trier), Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature, and Best Film Editing

Streaming on: Video on Demand

Hamnet (8)

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress (Jessie Buckley), Best Director (Chloé Zhao), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Casting

Watch: in theaters

Bugonia (4)

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Score

Streaming on: Peacock,

F1 (4)

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects

Streaming on: Apple TV, Video on Demand

The Secret Agent (4)

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Wagner Moura), Best International Feature, and Best Casting

Preorder on: Apple TV, Video on Demand

Train Dreams (4)

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, and Best Cinematography

Streaming on: Netflix

Avatar: Fire and Ash (2)

Nominations: Best costume design and Best Visual Effects

Watch: in theaters

Blue Moon (2)

Nominations: Best Actor (Ethan Hawke) and Best Original Screenplay

Stream on: Video on Demand

It Was Just an Accident (2)

Nominations: Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature

Streaming on: Video on Demand

KPop Demon Hunters (2)

Nominations: Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song

Streaming on: Netflix

Sirāt (2)

Nominations: Best International Feature and Best Sound

Streaming on: Apple TV

Films with one nomination