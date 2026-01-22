How to Watch Every 2026 Oscar-Nominated Film & Performance Right Now
What To Know
- The 2026 Oscar nominations are in!
- Here’s how to watch every nominated film and performance right now.
The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards are here! There were a few slight surprises and a lot of expected honorees to be found in the list of movies, actors, directors, musicians, and other filmmakers that are in contention for Hollywood’s biggest prizes this year.
If you’re hoping to beat out the others in your office pool for the 2026 Oscars, well, you’d probably better do your research. If you want to check out all of this year’s Oscar-nominated films and performances, here’s a look at where they are streaming and/or available for rental or purchase on demand right now,.
Sinners (16 Nominations)
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Michael B. Jordan), Best Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku), Best Supporting Actor (Delroy Lindo), Best Director (Ryan Coogler), Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Make-up and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Casting
Streaming on: HBO Max, Video on Demand
One Battle After Another (13)
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actress (Teyana Taylor), Best Supporting Actor (Benicio Del Toro and Sean Penn), Best Director (Paul T. Anderson), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, and Best Casting
Streaming on: HBO Max, Video on Demand
Frankenstein (9)
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Jacob Elordi), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Make-up and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Sound, and Best Cinematography
Streaming on: Netflix
Marty Supreme (9)
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Timothee Chalamet), Best Director (Josh Safdie), Best Original Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, and Best Casting
Preorder on: Video on Demand
Sentimental Value (9)
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress (Renate Reinsve), Best Supporting Actress (Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas), Best Supporting Actor (Stellan Skarsgård), Best Director (Joachim Trier), Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature, and Best Film Editing
Streaming on: Video on Demand
Hamnet (8)
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress (Jessie Buckley), Best Director (Chloé Zhao), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Casting
Watch: in theaters
Bugonia (4)
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Score
Streaming on: Peacock,
F1 (4)
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects
Streaming on: Apple TV, Video on Demand
The Secret Agent (4)
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Wagner Moura), Best International Feature, and Best Casting
Preorder on: Apple TV, Video on Demand
Train Dreams (4)
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, and Best Cinematography
Streaming on: Netflix
Avatar: Fire and Ash (2)
Nominations: Best costume design and Best Visual Effects
Watch: in theaters
Blue Moon (2)
Nominations: Best Actor (Ethan Hawke) and Best Original Screenplay
Stream on: Video on Demand
It Was Just an Accident (2)
Nominations: Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature
Streaming on: Video on Demand
KPop Demon Hunters (2)
Nominations: Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song
Streaming on: Netflix
Sirāt (2)
Nominations: Best International Feature and Best Sound
Streaming on: Apple TV
Films with one nomination
- If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – Nomination: Best Actress (Rose Byrne) – Video on Demand
- Song Sung Blue – Best Actress (Kate Hudson) – Video on Demand
- Weapons – Best Supporting Actress (Amy Madigan) – HBO Max, Video on Demand
- The Voice of Hind Rajab – Best International Feature – AppleTV
- Arco – Best Animated Feature – in theaters
- Elio – Best Animated Feature – Disney+
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain – Best Animated Feature – Video on Demand
- Zootopia 2 – Best Animated Feature – in theaters
- Diane Warren: Relentless – Best Original Song – Video on Demand
- Viva Verdi! – Best Original Song – in theaters, YouTube
- Kokuho – Best Makeup and Hairstyling – in theatres
- The Smashing Machine – Best Makeup and Hairstyling – Video on Demand
- The Ugly Stepsister – Best Makeup and Hairstyling – AMC+, Hulu
- The Lost Bus – Best Visual Effects – Apple TV, Video on Demand
- Come See Me in the Good Light – Best Documentary Feature – Apple TV
- Cutting Through the Rocks – Best Documentary Feature – in theaters
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin – Best Documentary Feature – Video on Demand
- The Alabama Solution – Best Documentary Feature – HBO Max
- The Perfect Neighbor – Best Documentary Feature – Netflix
- A Friend of Dorothy – Best Live Action Short – Instagram
- Butcher’s Stain – Best Live Action Short – Website
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama – Best Live Action Short – Kanopy
- The Singers – Best Live Action Short – Website
- Two People Exchanging Saliva – Best Live Action Short – YouTube
- Butterfly – Best Animated Short – YouTube
- Forevergreen – Best Animated Short – Website
- Retirement Plan – Best Animated Short – YouTube
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls – Best Animated Short – NFB
- The Three Sisters – Best Animated Short – YouTube
- All the Empty Rooms – Best Documentary Short – Netflix
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud – Best Documentary Short – HBO Max
- Children No More: Were and Are Gone – Best Documentary Short – Apple TV
- The Devil Is Busy – Best Documentary Short – HBO Max
- Perfectly a Strangeness – Best Documentary Short – Website