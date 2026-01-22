2026 Oscars: The Complete List of Nominees
The 2026 Oscars season is officially underway as Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry) and Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker) presented the nominations live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday (January 22).
Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners are tipped to win big at this year’s ceremony, with Sinners receiving an all-time record 16 nominations. Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet and Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value are also anticipated to be top contenders.
Airing Sunday, March 15, at 7/6c on ABC, this year’s show will be hosted by Conan O’Brien, returning to the Oscars stage to present the ceremony for the second year in a row. In addition, Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan return as the show’s executive producers for the third consecutive year.
Check below for the full list of nominations.
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Actor in a Leading Role
Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Actor in a Supporting Role
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Actress in a Supporting Role
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lileaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Animated Feature Film
Arco
Elio
KPOP Demon Hunters
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Directing
Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Documentary (Feature)
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me In The Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Documentary (Short)
All The Empty Rooms
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly A Strangeness
Film Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
International Feature Film
The Secret Agent
It Was Just An Accident
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Music (Original Score)
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Music (Original Song)
“Dear Me,” Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden,” KPOP Demon Hunters
“I Lied To You,” Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy,” Viva Verdi!
“Train Dreams,” Train Dreams
Production Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Short Film (Animated)
Butterfly
Forever Green
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Short Film (Live Action)
Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirat
Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World: Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Blue Moon
It Was Just An Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners