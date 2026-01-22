2026 Oscars: The Complete List of Nominees

The 2026 Oscars season is officially underway as Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry) and Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker) presented the nominations live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday (January 22).

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners are tipped to win big at this year’s ceremony, with Sinners receiving an all-time record 16 nominations. Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet and Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value are also anticipated to be top contenders.

Airing Sunday, March 15, at 7/6c on ABC, this year’s show will be hosted by Conan O’Brien, returning to the Oscars stage to present the ceremony for the second year in a row. In addition, Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan return as the show’s executive producers for the third consecutive year.

Check below for the full list of nominations.

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lileaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Animated Feature Film

Arco

Elio

KPOP Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Directing

Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Documentary (Feature)

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me In The Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Documentary (Short)

All The Empty Rooms

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly A Strangeness

Film Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

International Feature Film

The Secret Agent

It Was Just An Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Music (Original Score)

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Music (Original Song)

“Dear Me,” Diane Warren: Relentless

“Golden,” KPOP Demon Hunters

“I Lied To You,” Sinners

“Sweet Dreams of Joy,” Viva Verdi!

“Train Dreams,” Train Dreams

Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Short Film (Animated)

Butterfly

Forever Green

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Short Film (Live Action)

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World: Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Blue Moon

It Was Just An Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners