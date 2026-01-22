Attention, Blueberry Buddies. The wait is over, as the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs are gearing up to return to the United States.

Created by and starring Jared Keeso, and executive produced by Keeso and Jacob Tierney, the mastermind behind Heated Rivalry, Shoresy is the spinoff of the Canadian hit sitcom Letterkenny, focusing on the foul-mouthed, ill-tempered hockey player Shoresy.

Formerly a character who kept his face largely out of view, Shoresy emerged as the lead in an underdog narrative, with Keeso portraying a hard-worn veteran working to lift the struggling Sudbury Bulldogs from the bottom of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (NOSHO).

After a nail-biting stretch regarding rights, Shoresy is officially set to return to Hulu with Season 5, which will see the Bulldogs in the fight of their lives. For more on Season 5, including plot details and returning cast, read on.

When will Shoresy Season 5 premiere?

The Hulu Original series will return on Saturday, February 21, with all six new episodes premiering exclusively on Hulu and on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US.

Complete Seasons 1–4 are now streaming on Hulu.

What is Shoresy Season 5 about?

The official logline is: “Shoresy and the Bulldogs fight to protect the North American game.”

Where did Shoresy Season 4 leave off?

Season 4 unfolds during the off-season, with the Bulldogs enjoying the spoils of winning the National Senior Tournament trophy in Season 3. Shoresy (Keeso) is retired and trying to “go where he is needed,” first attempting a gig as a Bro Dude commentator before ultimately settling in as the Bulldogs’ new coach.

Meanwhile, the boys are living a life of debauchery as “Summer in SudVegas” hits full swing, prompting Natalie (Tasya Teles) to sign them up as Blueberry Buddies, which makes them mentors to local high school teens. It briefly backfires when the lads take more interest in the moms than the mentees, but by the end, it all clicks when Goody, Hitch, and Dolo (Andrew Antsanen, Terry Ryan, and Jonathan-Ismael Diaby) choose their new Buddies over a night of wild escapades at the “Weird Sudbury” party.

Also, this was the summer that Shoresy closed on Laura Mohr (Camille Sullivan), as the two officially became a couple.

In the end, Season 4 left viewers optimistic about the future as Shoresy found his place and found love, while the Bulldogs realized they are better during the season when they are needed, as the team both guides a new generation and brings the players back to the core values of the team after a summer of celebrating.

Who stars in Shoresy Season 5?

Returning cast starring alongside Keeso are Tasya Teles as Nat, Blair Lamora as Ziigwan, and Keilani Rose as Miigwan.

For the returning Bulldogs, Jonathan-Ismael Diaby stars as Dolo, Terry Ryan stars as Hitch, Ryan McDonell stars as Michaels, and Andrew Antsanen returns as Goody. Jon Mirasty, Brandon Nolan, and Jordan Nolan star as the Jims, who are beauties.

Also returning are Bourke Cazabon as Cory, Keegan Long as Liam, Maclean Fish as Jory, and Camille Sullivan as Laura Mohr.

Will there be a Season 6?

Yes! In addition to revealing the release date, Hulu has announced the pickup of Season 6, which is set to premiere in 2027.

Who created Shoresy?

Shoresy is created by and starring Keeso and produced by New Metric Media in association with Play Fun Games.

Developed by Bell Media for Crave, Shorsey is produced by New Metric Media, in partnership with Play Fun Games, in association with Bell Media, with the participation of Canadian Media Fund, OMDC Tax Credits to Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit, and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund.

Jared Keeso is executive producer, writer, star, and creator. Dan and Sean Skene are directors. Mark Montefiore and Kara Haflidson are Executive Producers for New Metric Media. For Bell Media, Alison Korogyi is Senior Production Executive, Original Programming; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Rachel Goldstein-Couto is Head of Development, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming.

New Metric Media distributes the series.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, indeed. Check it out above.