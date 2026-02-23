[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Shoresy Season 5]

The fifth season of Shoresy left fans in a tizzy as the future of the NOSHO and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs hung in the balance, leaving Shoresy (Jared Keeso) leading a team with nowhere to play.

As if the uncertain fate of the national champions was not enough, a squad of undefeated Euros arrived in Canada and began dismantling teams one by one, threatening to erase the physical, hard-hitting identity that defined the North American game. With the sport itself at stake, Shoresy assembled the most brutal, relentless players he could find to fight for the future and preserve the style of hockey that made them who they were.

So how did it all play out? And what does it mean for Season 6?

What happened in Shoresy Season 5?

Fans learn that the North Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (NOSHO) has folded, leaving only the Soo Hunt and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs. The Timmins Timber Kings did not have enough players to continue, the North Bay Norsemen lacked ice time, and the American Soo franchise went bankrupt.

As the NOSHO collapsed, Coach Teppo Mäki (Patrick Garrow) and his European squad, the EU All-Stars, remained undefeated against every North American hockey team they faced. They were not just winning, they were dismantling their opponents. The Euros played with ruthless efficiency, overpowering North America’s gritty, physical style and winning by staggering margins, making it clear that the traditional version of the game was under serious threat.

The North American game, built on hitting, intimidation, and raw brutality, was suddenly on the verge of extinction. It fell to the North American All-Stars, the NOSHO NO-Stars, to defend not just their pride, but the identity of their game.

So what happened in the finale? The NO-Stars reminded the Euros exactly who they were.

In Episode 6, “Who Are We?,” the tension explodes before the puck even drops. The ice is stained with blood as the NO-Stars unleash their trademark physicality, roughing up the Euros in a chaotic opening confrontation. Coach Mäki watches, visibly frustrated, as his disciplined system is dragged into the mud.

Once tempers cool and zip ties are cut, the game finally begins. The NO-Stars fall behind early, down by two goals. During the break, they receive a blunt and emotional reminder of their identity, who they are, where they came from, and what their style of hockey represents. The message reignites their fire.

But in the final moments, victory slips away on a controversial dive by a Euro player, handing the Europeans the win.

Still, for Shoresy and the NO-Stars, the loss doesn’t feel like defeat. Shoresy would rather lose honorably than win dishonorably, and in their eyes, the Euros only prevailed by abandoning integrity. The NO-Stars may have lost on the scoreboard, but they proved something more important: They stayed true to themselves. They didn’t have to cheat.

Despite losing, the team reminded fans exactly what was great about the game, proving that “our brand of hockey is alive and well.”

But while the culture is safe, there is a larger issue at hand: No more NOSHO. The Bulldogs have lost their rink, their offices, and their lockroom. But with Shoresy as coach, and a new captain with Hitch (Terry Ryan), the fight is just beginning.

And how are the boys doing with their personal lives?

Our lad Shoresy is exactly where he wants to be with Laura, moving in with the girl of his dreams and happier than he has ever been, despite everything happening around him.

As for the Bulldogs, Michaels (Ryan McDonell) has moved on from Mercedes (Eliana Jones) and is now with Miig (Keilani Elizabeth Rose). Hitch has worked things out with Pam (Michala Brasseur), Dolo is right as rain with Melodie (Amélie McGarrell), and Britt (Celeste Ziegler) is now with Jim #3 (Jordan Nolan) instead of Goody (Andrew Antsanen).

Will there be a Shoresy Season 6?

Yes. Season 6 was renewed when it was announced that Season 5 found its way back to Hulu. Shoresy Season 6 is scheduled to premiere in 2027, according to announcements from Hulu and Crave. Production for the sixth season is set to begin in the fall of 2026 in Sudbury, Ontario.

What can fans expect in Shoresy Season 6?

Don’t expect the Bulldogs to throw in the towel just yet. TV Insider spoke to Tasya Teles, who plays Bulldogs owner Nat, about the future of the team.

“I think what fans will be curious to see is in Season 6 is what happens when they come back,” said Teles. “Because that is a questionwe just started setting up. There is going to be such a big shift, not having the rink. And this identity that [Nat] built with the boys with the Bulldogs isn’t there anymore. With no NOSHO! We lost the NOSHO, too!”

“I think that’s going to be a big issue for [Nat] in the next season. And I think that she was able to do [this season] what she always does, which is get the boys together and create a solution, even if it’s a temporary one,” said Teles.

“I think Shoresy went through an identity shift when he had to step into coaching. And I think Net is definitely going to go through a similar thing, depending on how we start Season 6. But we just saw the beginnings of it this season in Season 5. So, we’ll see what happens,” explained the actress.

Who will star in Shoresy Season 6?

Expect the core cast to return, including Jared Keeso as Shoresy, Tasya Teles as Nat, Keilani Elizabeth Rose as Miig, and Blair Lamora as Ziig. For the Bulldogs, returning castmembers should include Ryan McDonell as Michaels, Jonathan-Ismaël Diaby as Dolo, Terry Ryan as Ted, Andrew Antsanen as Goody and Jon Mirasty, Brandon Nolan, and Jordan Nolan as the Jims.

Camille Sullivan will probably return as Laura Mohr, and Maclean Fish will possibly return as kid journalist Jory Jordan. Same for Kim Cloutier as Anik Archambault.

If the NOSHO NO-Stars were to return, that would include Neil Clark as Schnurr, Cam Fergus as MacPherson, Alex Penner as Palmer, Frederick Roy as Delaney, Brett and Brad Gallant as the “Freezer Twins” of Matt and Mike Freisen, and Brad “Bonesy” Bonello as Sly Sylvestri.

As in Seasons 4 and 5, original players Max Bouffard as JJ Frankie JJ and Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat as Sanguinet will probably not return.

It is unknown whether Jacob Tierney, who played Benny Brodeur in previous seasons, will return.

Who is behind Shoresy?

Shoresy is created by and starring Keeso and produced by New Metric Media in association with Play Fun Games.

Developed by Bell Media for Crave, Shoresy is produced by New Metric Media, in partnership with Play Fun Games, in association with Bell Media, with the participation of Canadian Media Fund, OMDC Tax Credits to Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit, and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund.

Jared Keeso is executive producer, writer, star, and creator. Dan and Sean Skene are directors. Mark Montefiore and Kara Haflidson are executive producers for New Metric Media. For Bell Media, Alison Korogyi is Senior Production Executive, Original Programming; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Rachel Goldstein-Couto is Head of Development, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; and Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming.

New Metric Media distributes the series.