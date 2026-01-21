‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Calls for Trump’s Removal as President After Davos Speech

The View cohosts, like many across the world and in America, reacted to Donald Trump‘s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos with abject horror, as the president appeared to confuse Greenland and Iceland, despite insisting we needed to acquire the former, and criticized NATO and allied members like Canada.

After reviewing a bit of the speech, moderator Whoopi Goldberg said, exasperated, “OK.”

“If you’re surprised with that, you haven’t been watching,” Joy Behar added glibly.

“I think he confused Iceland with Greenland,” Sunny Hostin added.

“Twenty-fifth Amendment. It’s time. It’s time,” Goldberg said, earning loud shouts of agreement from the crowd.

“You would be in a lot of company. You believe at this point that the president of the United States may not have his full faculties?” Hostin said, channeling her former prosecutor posture for the inquiry.

“I felt that before now,” she answered.

“Yeah, but the cherry on the cake was yesterday,” Behar offered.”Well, no, there’s been a lot of cherries on the cake. There have been several. The cherries on this cake are enormous,” Goldberg said. “There are so many. The lines in the sand… I mean, it looks like a stamp. There’s so many lines in the sand.”

After Behar then noted other former Trump administration officials who’d worked with him, including former White House Counsel Ty Cobb and Former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, criticizing his appearance, Goldberg continued, “A two-hour conference about I don’t know what. It was … You know… Look, he’s sitting in a position that is uncomfortable to me. I’m uncomfortable with him as president.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin offered a “dose of reality” that the cabinet wouldn’t use the 25th Amendment on Trump since they are “with him.”

Sara Haines then offered that the reason Trump hasn’t been dealt with by Congress yet is that they don’t have a “backbone” and are “more scared of Donald Trump than their voters.”

