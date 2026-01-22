‘Fox & Friends’ Lawrence Jones Shares Health Update After Disappearing From Show

Fox and Friends co-host Lawrence Jones has provided an update after fans wondered about his recent absence from the morning news program.

Taking to X on Wednesday (January 21), Jones alleviated some of those worries, revealing he recently “underwent eye surgery,” is now on the mend, and will be returning to work soon.

“Hey fam! I want to assure y’all that I’m doing well. I recently underwent eye surgery and will be returning to work soon,” Jones wrote, noting he will open up more when he’s back. “I’ll share the details of my experience with you all in the future.”

He added, “God is truly remarkable. Fox has been incredibly supportive throughout this process, ensuring that I receive the best possible care. See y’all soon 🇺🇸.”

Jones became a permanent co-host on Fox and Friends in September 2023, making the then-30-year-old the youngest Black cohost on cable news. He cohosts the show alongside Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt. Jones previously anchored Lawrence Jones Cross Country from 2022 to 2023.

Fans jumped onto social media to react to Jones’ latest updated, with many sharing their well-wishes and excitement to see him back on TV.

“Thanks for letting us know. You’ve been missed. Get well soon,” said one X user.

“Praying for your speedy healing,” added another.

“Hey fam! Glad to hear you’re doing well and have support,” another wrote.

Another added, “Prayers for your healing, LJ! We miss you! My husband had eye surgery years ago for ocular melanoma. Super involved and recovery was time consuming, but he is doing great!”

“I was worried about ya kid. Miss you and look forward to your healthy return. Godspeed,” said one commenter.

“Thanks for sharing. I was worried about you. Get well soon,” wrote another.

“The fact that you are returning to work soon, hopefully means your surgery went well! Great to hear from you!” said one fan.

