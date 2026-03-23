Carley Shimkus, a news anchor on Fox & Friends, used the show’s March 20 episode to share an exciting announcement with fans. She joined the morning show’s hosts on the couch to make her big reveal, which has fans now sending her congratulatory messages on social media.

“I’m having another baby!” Shimkus, who has been married to Peter Buchignani since 2015, shared. “My husband and I, and Brock, my son, who’s now 3, are so excited.”

She confirmed during the segment that her future child will be another baby boy. “I pray they’re going to be the best of friends throughout their whole entire life,” she said of her kids. “I’m so excited to have another baby and have it be a boy.”

Shimkus admitted that Brock’s “energy level” had her wishing for a “sweet little girl who just likes to color and sit,” but added, “When I got the news that I was [pregnant], I just knew it was another boy and that this baby is another blessing from God.”

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She revealed that she is already 22 weeks along and hinted that her family could be moving out of the city to Long Island now that they’re expanding their family. “One of my best friends sent me a listing to a house in Massapequa,” she teased. “It’s a beautiful home.”

After the big reveal on television, Shimkus posted a family photo with her husband and son on Instagram, captioned, “Big brother training starts now 💙 Baby boy #2 arriving in July!”

“Amazing news!! Another beautiful baby boy, congrats!!! Hope you’re feeling well!!” one commenter wrote. Someone else said, “So happy for y’all!! Congratulations 🩵,” and another added, “Can’t wait to see this little cutie!!! Brock will be the best big brother! 💙💙”

Another person wrote, “Aww so fun!! Brothers!!!! 🤍🤍 Congrats! Such an exciting time!” and someone else said, “Yay!! I’m so happy for you guys 🩵🩵” The comments section was filled with a lot of blue heart emojis and messages of congratulations.

Fox & Friends, Daily, 6a/5x, Fox News