On the morning of Monday, July 14, Fox & Friends aired segments on a Texas dad who went viral for performing cheerleading stunts with his daughter, an interview with Donald Trump‘s granddaughter Kai about being a “normal kid,” and tips on reducing the risk of diabetes. One major news story was conspicuously absent: Jeffrey Epstein and the growing fallout over the Trump administration’s handling of the case.

The previous week, an FBI memo was released that effectively brought the case to an inconclusive close. The report stated that the “systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list,'” and that there was “no credible evidence” Epstein had blackmailed prominent individuals. “We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties,” the memo concluded, essentially declaring there was nothing more to pursue in the Epstein case. Read the full memo here.

The findings outraged many conservatives and loyal Trump supporters, who began accusing Pam Bondi and the Trump administration of allegedly orchestrating a cover-up for those who might have been included on the so-called “Epstein list” of the now-dead convicted sex trafficker’s clients.

“What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Saturday. “They are all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein. For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again.”

He further accused former President Obama and Hillary Clinton, among others, of fabricating the files, then stated, “now my so-called ‘friends’ are playing right into their hands.”

However, his request for conservative news stations to stop covering the story was unsuccessful, with coverage gaining traction across multiple outlets and networks, as it quickly became the dominant topic across much of the conservative media sphere. The Epstein controversy was also a major point of discussion at that weekend’s Turning Point USA conference in Detroit. During the event, Laura Ingraham took the stage and asked, “How many of you are satisfied — you can clap — with the results of the Epstein investigation?” The question was met with booing and sneers from the crowd.

Despite widespread coverage of the story by other conservative outlets, Fox & Friends chose to completely ignore the talking point. With this deliberate omission, Fox News’ flagship morning show seemed to be taking cues from its biggest fan, President Trump, who is known to watch the conservative morning show often, and turn a blind eye to the day’s leading story simply because it could have cast him in a negative light.

It should be noted that over the weekend, the Sunday edition of Fox & Friends did briefly cover the backlash, stating, “There has to be some explanation, I think that’s why you still have a lot of people with … a lot of valid questions about it,” and, “You can diffuse this ticking time bomb if you simply get out there.”

“Ticking time bomb.” Trump’s favorite show, Fox & Friends, tells him he has screwed up by trying to ignore the Epstein scandal. pic.twitter.com/g8JPsk3NZ6 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 13, 2025

Fox & Friends appeared to make an editorial choice to prioritize the president’s sensitivities over reporting the news, even when the story was clearly of interest to its audience.

Audiences of Fox & Friends, supporters of Trumps, and critics of the Trump administration took to social media to voice their opinions on the matter. “Fox News is trying to divert the main subject, which is the Epstein files and the list now they’re bringing back Biden,” wrote @CatherineR753 on X (formerly Twitter). “Epstein files! The list! Epstein files! The list! Epstein files! The list! Epstein files! The list! Epstein files! The list!”

“The total blackout of the story came after Trump told his allies to stop talking about the ‘Epstein Files,’ which he claimed were ‘created’ by the deep state, contradicting their past narrative,” wrote Media Matters’ Matt Gertz on X. In another post, Gertz wrote: “Fox News live mentions today as of noon ET: Biden: 46 Epstein: ZERO.”