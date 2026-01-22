Chuck Todd Gets Blasted by Greta Van Susteren in Shocking Online Rant

What To Know Greta Van Susteren publicly confronted Chuck Todd on social media.

The exchange was sparked by Todd’s tweet about an ICE incident, but Van Susteren focused on their past workplace tensions.

Greta Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren, who worked at MSNBC (now MS NOW) in 2017, confronted her former colleague, Chuck Todd, on Tuesday (January 20), accusing the journalist of not liking her.

The drama started after Todd, who hosted The Daily Rundown on MSNBC from 2010 to 2014, posted a tweet about ICE agents allegedly drawing a gun on an off-duty officer in Minnesota and knocking a phone from her hand when she tried to film the incident.

“A functioning Congress would have hearings and this gentleman and the officer he’s talking about would both be testifying under oath along with the ICE officers involved with the incident,” Todd wrote. “If you care about ICE’s credibility, you’d want an investigation. Because the allegation is chilling.”

Van Susteren responded to the post, though not to address any of the points made about the ongoing ICE situation in Minnesota. Instead, the former Fox News star brought up a beef with Todd stemming from their time at MSNBC in 2017.

“Phil Griffin, the former President of MSBNC, told me that you refused to do live tosses to me from your 5p MSNBC show to mine (at 6pm) because you were angry that MSNBC hired me and you didn’t like me,” she wrote. “As an aside, I never did anything to you. :).”

Van Susteren’s short-lived MSNBC show, For The Record, followed Todd’s Meet the Press Daily for roughly six months in 2017.

When asked for comment by The Daily Mail, Todd told the outlet, “I don’t recall anything like that, so I don’t have any comments to offer.”

Todd announced his departure from NBC News in January 2025 after 18 years at the network. He first joined as political director, making regular appearances on Morning Joe and The Rachel Maddow Show. In 2008, he was named the network’s chief White House correspondent and, in 2014, promoted to lead Meet the Press.

Van Susteren hosted Fox News On the Record for 14 years, from 2002 to 2016, before departing for MSNBC in early 2017. Since June 14, 2022, she has been hosting The Record with Greta Van Susteren on Newsmax.