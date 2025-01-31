Chuck Todd is moving on. The journalist announced on Friday, January 31, that he will be leaving NBC News. He shared the news in a memo to his fellow staffers.

“There’s never a perfect time to leave a place that’s been a professional home for so long, but I’m pretty excited about a few new projects that are on the cusp of going from ‘pie in the sky’ to ‘near reality,’” Todd said. “So I’m grateful for the chance to get a jump start on my next chapter during this important moment.”

The longtime newscaster’s contract was reportedly expected to end at some point after the 2024 election, according to Variety. He joined the network in 2007 as the political director, eventually becoming the chief White House correspondent one year later. Todd took over as host of Meet the Press in 2014, but stepped down in 2023. Kristen Welker replaced him.

Todd will continue hosting his Chuck Toddcast podcast following his NBC News departure. He promised that an announcement for its new home would be coming soon and said he plans to “continue to share my reporting and unique perspective of covering politics with data and history as important baselines in understanding where we were, where we are and where we’re going.”

His statement continued, “The media has a lot of work to do to win back the trust of viewers/listeners/readers and I’m convinced the best place to start is from the bottom up. At my core, I’m an entrepreneur — I spent my first 15 years professionally working for the company that started the political newsletter craze that dominates today. And this is a ripe moment.”

NBC also released a statement about Todd’s exit, adding, “We’re grateful for Chuck’s many contributions to our political coverage during his nearly two-decade career at NBC News and for his deep commitment to Meet the Press and its enduring legacy. We wish him all the best in his next endeavors.”

Rumors about Todd leaving NBC News have been rampant for weeks, with many noting that he has been much less present on the network since leaving Meet the Press.