‘Chicago Fire’ Promo: Carver Returns — What Does It Mean for Violet & Vasquez? (VIDEO)

It looks like there’s going to be a bit of a triangle brewing between Carver, Violet, and Vasquez.

Welcome back to 51, Sam Carver (Jake Lockett)! Well, he’s only visiting in the Wednesday, January 28, episode of Chicago Fire, but it’s still good to see him again.

The promo for “Frostbite Blue” shows him walking into 51 and his ex-girlfriend Violet (Hanako Greensmith) being surprised to see him. Still, “I’m glad you’re here,” she tells him. He is, too. Someone who isn’t, though, is the newest member of 51, Vasquez (Brandon Larracuente), since there have been hints that there could be a new romance brewing between him and Violet. And it doesn’t look like Carver’s exactly happy to see how close the two have gotten.

In fact, during a night out at Molly’s, the two men will be facing off. “Violet deserves the best,” Carver says. “I’m sorry, do we have a problem?” Vasquez asks. Watch the full promo above.

Lockett was last seen in the Season 13 finale; he moved to Denver, taking a job at a fire department there (and based on his jacket in the promo, he’s still there), but he and Violet did seem on the verge of getting back together. Clearly, that didn’t work out, as we’ve heard about in Season 14 from Violet.

After the Season 13 finale, showrunner Andrea Newman told us, “It’s such a journey for them to both be able to get to the place where they can say [I love you] to each other for different reasons, but it’s been burning under the surface for both of them. So it was such a moment to have them be able to say that and come together, but it doesn’t make all the problems go away either. As much as it is sort of soul-fulfilling for them and something they both needed to do, it doesn’t make it go away. The fact that Carver feels like he can’t heal, and he can’t stay sober in the place where he has gone so far off the rails, that doesn’t change just because Violet loves him. It’s everything he’s wanted in the world, but it doesn’t change the reasons he was going to leave. … Violet would never want to be the reason that he couldn’t get well or if things went badly, she wouldn’t want to be the reason why.”

Also coming up in “Frostbite Blue,” Herrmann (David Eigenberg) grows uneasy when a local accident attorney inserts himself into a routine call.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC