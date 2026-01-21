One Chicago Sets Crossover: Get Details on Emergency & Show Order

Meredith Jacobs
S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin in 'Chicago Med,' Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide as 'Chicago Fire,' and Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess as 'Chicago P.D.'
Lori Allen/NBC; Peter Gordon/NBC; Lori Allen/NBC

What To Know

  • NBC has announced a three-show One Chicago crossover event featuring Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. to air March 4.
  • Get all the details about what brings the three together.

One Chicago will once again be doing what it does best: a three-show crossover.

NBC has announced that Chicago MedChicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are joining forces for a three-hour event. It will air on March 4, starting at 8/7c. However, for the crossover, as has been the case in the past, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire will be swapping time slots, so the action starts on the latter. It will still end with Chicago P.D. at 10/9c.

The official logline for the crossover reads as follows: “Firehouse 51 is called to an airfield when a passenger jet suddenly goes silent mid-air, triggering a high-stakes emergency. Their discovery cracks open a bigger and deadlier mystery — one with consequences that could ripple far beyond the runway and put countless lives in jeopardy.”

One Chicago taking over Wednesdays at NBC is TV’s #1 night of drama on television, both in total viewers and the key 18-49 demo. This season, the franchise has reached nearly 32 million viewers across all platform.

The first three-show crossover came in 2016, and the most recent one came in January 2025. Last season’s crossover saw the three shows responding after a gas explosion that resulted in Fire‘s Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and P.D.‘s Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) trapped underground on a train and everyone working together to save them. It also saw P.D.‘s Platt (Amy Morton) shot and end up in the hospital.

“Between the three shows, there’s a pool of a lot of good characters and good actors, so anytime we get the chance to work with them again, it’s something that we explore,” Chicago Fire executive producer and director Reza Tabrizi told TV Insider ahead of the midseason return when it comes to crossovers.

Chicago Med Season 11 stars Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Steven Weber, Jessy Schram, Luke Mitchell, Sarah Ramos, and Darren Barnet.

Chicago Fire Season 14 stars Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Dermot Mulroney, Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon, and Brandon Larracuente.

Chicago P.D. Season 13 stars Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Amy Morton, and Arienne Mandi.

What are you hoping to see in this One Chicago crossover? Let us know in the comments section below.

One Chicago Crossover, Wednesday, March 4, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

One Chicago




