‘The Pitt’ Aftershow: Supriya Ganesh on Mohan & Robby’s Season 2 Dynamic (VIDEO)

What To Know The Fourth of July shift continues in The Pitt Season 2 Episode 3

Stars Fiona Dourif and Supriya Ganesh and exec producer R. Scott Gemmill break down key moments.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Pitt Season 2 Episode 3 “9:00 A.M.”]

The Fourth of July shift continues to build to something — we’ve prepared after watching the first season — in The Pitt Season 2, but for now, it’s just business as usual in the ER for the doctors and nurses of PTMC in the Thursday, January 22, episode, written by Noah Wyle.

That includes treating a husband and wife after an auto vs. motorcycle accident, and while the focus is on the former, especially when he’s showing signs of paralysis and she’s insisting she’s fine, things take a turn. Once things start looking up for him, she collapses, and Garcia (Alexandra Metz) remarks that they should have checked her over. Robby (Wyle) backs Mohan (Supriya Ganesh) as we continue to see how their dynamic has evolved from the beginning of the series.

“I think because she proved herself a little bit more to him last season, there’s just a little less contention there,” Supriya Ganesh tells TV Insider as part of our Post-Op: The Pitt Aftershow, which you can watch in full above. “And I think there is a little more mutual respect. Whether that lasts all season, we shall see.”

Elsewhere in the episode, we get to see McKay (Fiona Dourif) relax, if just for a moment, when a patient, Nathaniel Montrose (Michael Nouri), starts dancing with her.

“McKay’s in a much more settled place,” Dourif agrees when it comes to her character in The Pitt Season 2. “The humiliating experience with the ankle monitor and the ex-husband and all of it coming into the er, that has all worked itself out. And she now is looking to expand her horizons a little bit and fill out her personal life so that she’s not just living day after day for other people.”

Watch the full aftershow above for more about Season 2 Episode 3.

The Pitt, Thursdays, 9/8c, HBO Max