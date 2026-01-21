Ryan Seacrest Fans Go Wild as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Unveils Bold New Look

Ryan Seacrest debuted a new look inspired by singer Harry Styles‘ upcoming album, and fans are fawning all over it. The Wheel of Fortune host shared a photo of himself in a throwback disco-style outfit.

“You’re right @harrystyles. We should disco occasionally,” he captioned his Instagram post on January 18.

Harry Styles announced his fourth solo studio album, Kiss, All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, on Friday, January 16. The album comes out on March 6, with the first single, “Aperture,” dropping on January 23. Seacrest is also a radio DJ, so he is always up to date on the latest music.

While out to dinner, Seacrest, 51, had someone snap a photo of him in a brown getup. His button-up shirt was undone halfway down his chest. He added a brown leather jacket and matching sunglasses with it.

The American Idol host sported a pouty face and looked away from the camera as he held onto the side of his glasses like he was about to take them off.

Fans swooned over the host, complimenting him in the comments. “If this is your new image, I like it 🔥❤️❤️❤️,” one said.

“THAT FIT GOES HARD 🔥,” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

“I am completely loving the look! Giving 70s vibes 🔥,” a third added.

“@ryanseacrest you attractive as always. Love your figure ♥️⭐️🙏,” a fan said.

“Great picture, very 70’s. 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one fan said.

Ryan Seacrest replied, “It unintentionally became very 70s.” Disco was very prominent in the 1970s.

Some fans thought he looked like Jennifer Lopez‘s ex Marc Anthony, while others compared him to Matthew McConaughey. One fan even asked if he and Styles would collab.

Being a host of two popular shows, Seacrest gets to try out many different looks. He often wears all brown outfits and similar jackets on TV.

What do you think of Seacrest’s new look? Do you think he embodied Harry Styles’ upcoming release? Let us know in the comments.