Ryan Seacrest Shows Off Surprising Item in His Backpack – Fans React

Ryan Seacrest showed off what he carries in his backpack for promo for the upcoming American Idol season. The theme for this season is Idol U. Class is in session.

“Ryan packing Georgia’s treats and leash = best paw-rent 🥹🐕‍🦺 #AmericanIdol returns January 26 on ABC. Stream on Hulu!” the American Idol Instagram page shared on January 13. “Backpack essentials with Ryan.”

Wearing a blue letterman jacket with a big “R” on the front, Seacrest stood in front of a banner that said “Idol U” as he rested his backpack on the table in front of him.

“Ahhh, Extra virgin olive oil,” he started. “Why? Why not?”

He then showed off his reusable water bottle, a pack of unsalted almonds, and lip balm. “Because these lips are probably talking too much,” Seacrest said.

The American Idol host then pulled out a notebook and joked, “This is where I write the lyrics to my songs. Album forthcoming!”

Seacrest then showed off his dog, Georgia’s, leash. It didn’t have the dog bags on it, but he said they are usually on there.

Then, he had salty snacks with peanut butter inside them. He also had a pack of tea.

“I thought these were snacks for me at first,” he said as he pulled out another item. “They’re not. They’re for my dog, Georgia. She’s 12.”

Seacrest ended his backpack essentials with sunglasses, headphones, and mints. “Who wants coffee breath?” he asked. “Not me. Something fresh.” He stuck a mint in his mouth and chewed.

“That’s what’s in my backpack. What’s in yours?” he asked.

Fans reacted to the items in his bag, particularly the olive oil. “Ryan, never leaves home without olive oil!😂😂😂” one fan said in the comments.

“Precisely!” the American Idol page responded.

“Why the olive oil? Lol,” asked another.

“Sure. I carry olive oil around with me all the time, too, haha,” a third added.

Seacrest has a full schedule as he hosts American Idol, Wheel of Fortune, his radio show, and more, so he always needs to be prepared.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, starting January 26, 8/7c, ABC, stream on Hulu