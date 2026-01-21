‘Wheel of Fortune’ Controversy: Did $65,000 Winner Get Puzzle Wrong?

A Wheel of Fortune contestant danced after winning a car on the game show. The irony was that the contestant is a driver’s ed teacher. However, some fans thought he said the wrong word during the Bonus Round that won him a car and cash worth more than $65,000 in total.

Steve Knapp, from Hampshire, Illinois, played against Sharisse Cohee, from San Diego, California, and Stacy Robinson, from Columbus, Ohio, on January 20. Knapp is an ambidextrous driving instructor and teacher at Larkin High School.

Cohee, a fantasy sports fan, solved the first toss-up after Robinson, a grandmother of six, said one of the wrong words. Cohee also solved the second toss-ups, putting her in the lead with $3,000.

She solved “Take It With a Grain of Salt” for $7,350. After all three contestants landed on Bankrupt during the Mystery Round, Knapp solved the “Before & After” puzzle — “Word of Wisdom Tooth” — for $2,750.

During the Prize Puzzle, Cohee rode the Express Train, but guessed an “M,” which wasn’t in the puzzle, and went Bankrupt. Robinson also went Bankrupt. Knapp solved “Luxurious Getaway” for a trip to Punta Cana, giving him $15,300.

Knapp tried to solve the first triple toss-up with “Dance the Foxtrot,” but it was “Doing the Foxtrot,” so the money went to Cohee, who solved it. Robinson got on the board when she solved the second and third ones with $4,000.

Knapp solved the final puzzle in the “Most Likely To” category — “Make It To the Super Bowl” — putting $5,100 in his bank. He ended with $20,400 and advanced to the Bonus Round.

Robinson went home with $4,000. Cohee left with $9,350.

Knapp chose “What Are You Doing?” for his Bonus Round category. He brought his wife and his childhood friend with him to cheer him on.

After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E” by Wheel of Fortune, Knapp chose “G,C,M, and A” to round out his puzzle.

It then looked like “G_ _ _NG AN A_T_GRA_ _.” The contestant worked it out, and about halfway through the timer, he guessed “Giving An Autograph.”

“Yes,” host Ryan Seacrest said. Knapp whooped and did a little dance in place. “Was that your foxtrot?”

“It was something,” Knapp responded.

Seacrest revealed the envelope to have the Nissan in it, which the contestant cheered about. This gave him a grand total of $65,800.

Afterwards, some fans thought he didn’t solve the puzzle correctly.

“Am I crazy?” a Reddit user asked. “On tonight’s episode (1/20/2026), did he say ‘Getting’ or ‘Giving?’ I’m like 90% sure he said ‘Getting’ but the answer was ‘giving’ and he won? Tell me if I’m crazy lol.”

“Can here to confirm. I heard getting,” a fan replied.

“I heard getting, but we played it back, and he actually did say giving,” a third added.

“Man, I had to find this thread. I heard getting” another wrote.

“I heard the same at first watch. Ryan’s reaction seemed so quick, I thought they messed up, but couldn’t walk it back after revealing the puzzle. I then rewound it and watched it a couple of times, paying special attention to his lips as he spoke. He did indeed say ‘giving’ but I was right there with you with my initial shock,” one last fan said.

