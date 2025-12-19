What To Know CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner expressed serious concern about President Trump’s health after observing his “manic” and “frantic” delivery during his White House address.

Jake Tapper kept his promise to continue highlighting Donald Trump‘s health on Thursday’s (December 18) edition of The Lead, speaking with CNN Medical Analyst Jonathan Reiner about the President’s recent White House address.

Before introducing his guest, Tapper read some of Reiner’s tweets from Wednesday (December 17) night, in which the cardiologist and professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University said he was “seriously concerned about the health of the president” and “he looks unwell.”

“Dr. Reiner, what specifically was it about President Trump that you found so concerning watching him last night?” Tapper asked, per Mediaite. “Especially in the context of, you know, he gives outrageous speeches and has been for years.”

Reiner said it wasn’t “the content” of the speech that disturbed him but rather “the way it was delivered.” Trump’s near 20-minute address mainly focused on his boasts about how his administration has handled the economy and immigration, while also insulting his predecessor, Joe Biden.

“It was delivered with a manic cadence, almost a frantic cadence,” Reiner stated. “It was as if you felt like you were listening to a podcast on 2x. And that kind of manic delivery was very, very disturbing.”

Reiner said that as the address went on, Trump’s “cadence of his remarks became quicker,” noting, “We’ve never seen the president like that. He seemed almost frantic. And it was disturbing to watch.”

Tapper then shared a video from earlier that day of Trump seemingly falling asleep in the middle of a meeting in the Oval Office.

Reiner pointed out that this has happened several times in the last few weeks, explaining, “That’s what’s called increased daytime somnolence. And there are a lot of things that can do that. Sometimes people with sleep apnea, people who wake up many times during the night and don’t get restorative sleep, have that.”

“We’ve never been told the president has sleep apnea,” he added. “So, it’s jarring to see the president go from basically asleep in the Oval Office to, you know, really this rapid-fire pace during basically a 30 minute speech that he gave in 18 minutes.”

Reiner concluded by saying the White House needs to be “more forthcoming” about Trump’s health conditions, which also includes speculation about his bruised hands and the MRI scan he underwent in October.

Earlier this week, Tapper appeared on Pod Save America, where he vowed to keep talking about Trump’s health to make up for not asking “as many questions as we should have” about former President Biden’s declining health during his time in office.

