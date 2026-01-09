HGTV Fans React After David Bromstad Gets Emotional Over Best Friend

What To Know David Bromstad became emotional on a recent episode of My Lottery Dream Home after reading a heartfelt, poetic text from his best friend, which resonated deeply with viewers.

Fans flooded social media with supportive and emotional reactions, expressing how touched they were by Bromstad’s display of vulnerability and the strength of his friendship.

Bromstad recently thanked fans for their support following his openness about past struggles on his HGTV special, My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending.

David Bromstad shared a heartfelt text message from his best friend on a recent episode of My Lottery Dream Home, and it had viewers feeling all sorts of emotions.

In a clip shared by HGTV and Bromstad on Instagram on Tuesday (January 6), from an episode that aired on January 2, the designer sits down with a mom and her best friend at a restaurant. Bromstad was helping the mom buy a starter home for her daughter after her $3 million lottery win, according to the episode synopsis.

During the sit-down, the topic shifted to support from friends, leading Bromstad to share a beautiful text he’d received from his BFF, which made him “lose his mind.”

Bromstad then read the text aloud while fighting back tears. “No one is like us, girl. We’ve come from the deepest depths and rise to the stars,” he read. “We’ve crashed, burned, gotten up, slid down life’s hardest mountains. You’ve always been my rope when I’m barely holding on.”

The HGTV Design Star winner had to take a second to compose himself before continuing. “You are my Frodo in the dark, my Thelma with a getaway plan, my Romy on the dance floor, my Maverick in the danger zone, and my Lucy when it’s time to cause a little chaos.”

“And still we’re just getting started,” the message concluded.

A visibly emotional Bromstad said to the two women, “Isn’t that amazing? Besties are like no other. So thank you for sharing your relationship with me.”

“That wasn’t a text, that was poetry,” the caption of the Instagram post reads.

Fans flooded the comments with their reactions, with many admitting they got a little teary-eyed while watching.

“I got teary when I watched this last week. You got a good friend!!” wrote one fan.

“That was so touching 😢,” said another.

“This man has such a beautiful heart and soul. He deserves the best life can give him,” another added.

Another wrote, “That was so touching David. How lucky are you to have the ultimate of besties in your life.”

“Someone cutting onions, darn it! Right in the feels. Everyone deserves to know the feeling of a bestie like that,” one user added.

“Beautiful, and how amazing you have this best friend,” said another.

“A beautiful Note or better said Poem, you’re loved David and I love it!!” added one commenter.

Bromstad recently thanked his fans for their “incredible support” after he opened up about his past struggles with substance abuse on his HGTV special, My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending, which aired on December 19.

“I wanted to thank everyone for the incredible support that you guys have given me after the show,” he said in a December 24 Instagram Reel, referring to the special, per People. “It’s been great [and] super amazing.”