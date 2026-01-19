Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Having Hot Flashes on Her Show After Tom Blyth Interview

Paige Strout
Comments
Drew Barrymore in Hollywood Squares
What To Know

  • Drew Barrymore experienced a hot flash mid-interview with Tom Blyth on The Drew Barrymore Show.
  • Barrymore opened up about the moment in a behind-the-scenes Instagram viceo.
  • Fans praised the host for being open and authentic about her menopause experiences on TV.

Drew Barrymore experienced a candid moment mid-interview on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Barrymore sat down with People We Meet on Vacation star Tom Blyth on the show’s Monday, January 19, episode. While discussing his cut role in the 2010 film Robin Hood, Barrymore abruptly took off her shoes and blazer.

“Yeah, get comfy,” Blyth said before Barrymore explained the reason for taking off her clothing items. “I’m having a hot flash, Tom, now, and I just gotta lean into it. Sorry!” she quipped.

Blyth went on to joke, “Should I be doing the same?” Barrymore replied, “Do you want to? We could play ‘strip interview.’ I’ve never done that! Although, I never have said the word ‘interview,’ also. These are conversations. I’m literally in discovery mode, as you can tell.”

Barrymore ended the moment by thanking Blyth for “being such a good man.”

The host opened up about her on-air hot flash in a behind-the-scenes video shared via the show’s official Instagram page on Sunday, January 18. There’s nothing more fun than telling an adorable, 30-year-old man that you’re having a hot flash. So sexy,” she joked before getting real about not hiding her health on the show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow)

“I’m at this point where I’m just like, ‘This is what it is. This is not a show. It’s real life. We’re just having conversations. Why should I fake it through that moment? Just be honest about what I am physically going through,'” she explained. “Menopause is teaching me [to] stop being uptight. Don’t worry so much. Don’t think you’re gonna pull something off with having people not see you a certain way.”

Barrymore noted that sometimes her hot flashes are “so bad” that she can’t “fake through it.” Thankfully, Blyth was “so lovely” and “so cute about it and so sweet.”

“I have no idea what that’s like, for a young man to have a woman lean over and be like, ‘Do you know about perimenopause or menopause?'” she stated. “But, you know, if we start making it a casual conversation, then it’ll take the stigma out of it. I am not going to be insecure about it. It’s just a natural part of life.”

Fans appreciated Barrymore being open about her menopause experience on TV. “Yesssss! Drew, this one hit home! We will not be silent🙌🏾🙌🏾❤️ and we Simply just Do Not Care Much Anymore ❤️,” one person wrote in the BTS clip’s comments. Another added, “Sometimes you just can’t fake it lol 😂! I love when you are your authentic self, which is always 👸🫶 – You Rock 🤘.”

Someone else shared, “Love it! I talked to a 30 year old guy about it, as he didn’t understand his mum…and it helped him navigate their relationship. It’s great we’re normalising these chats ❤️.” A different user commented, “Well as a 40-year-old premenopausal woman, I love it. It makes me feel normal ❤️😂.”

Another commenter exclaimed, “I LOVE YOU AND THANK YOU FOR POSTING THIS ❤️.”

