‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Shuts Down Reports of ‘Horrifying’ Car Accident

What To Know Jenna Johnson publicly denied false reports that she and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy were involved in a near-fatal car accident.

Johnson criticized AI being used to spread misinformation urged people to stop using her images for clickbait articles.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy are currently in rehearsals for this year’s Dancing With the Stars Live Tour, which kicks off later in January.

Jenna Johnson took to social media after a scary rumor about herself recently spread across the internet.

In a Sunday, January 18, Instagram Story statement, Johnson slammed online reports claiming she and her husband, fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy, were involved in a near-fatal car accident. According to Johnson, the reports are entirely false.

“It has been brought to my attention by hundreds of you that there is an article circulating that I was involved in an accident with other horrifying information,” Johnson told her Instagram followers. “This is absolutely FAKE News.”

She continued, “It is SO disturbing that AI is being used to spread misinformation like this. Real lives should not be joked around with.”

Johnson concluded her statement by writing, “ Please stop using my pictures to spread false news articles for click bait. It’s disgusting!!! Whoever started this should be ashamed.”

Contrary to the fake reports, Johnson is doing well and has continued to share updates on her life with fans via social media. “A cutie little dump from the past couple of weeks ♥️,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow on Sunday. The post featured several recent snaps of herself and Chmerkovskiy with their 3-year-old son, Rome, as well as behind-the-scenes rehearsal photos from the upcoming DWTS Live Tour.

“I love me a jenna johnson dump. ALWAYS,” one fan commented underneath the post. Another added, “So beautiful I love these photos ❤️.” Someone else shared, “Love you and your family ❤️😍🔥.” A different person added that they “can’t wait to see you perform on tour!🙌.”

Both Johnson and Chmerkovskiy are among the tour’s latest group of DWTS pros, having skipped out on last year’s performances. Johnson did appear alongside her DWTS Season 33 partner, Joey Graziadei, in a select number of shows. (The pair took home the Mirrorball trophy on Season 33 in 2024.)

This year’s touring cast also includes pros Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, and Ezra Sosa, as well as troupe member (and Johnson’s niece) Hailey Bills.

Several Season 34 contestants are also set to make appearances throughout the tour, including Danielle Fishel, Andy Richter, Elaine Hendrix, Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Jordan Chiles, and Robert Irwin. Pro Witney Carson will appear in a handful of select show dates as well. The tour kicks off on Thursday, January 22, in Akron, Ohio.

In addition to tour prep, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy recently celebrated their son’s third birthday. “My beautiful boy. You have healed me, changed me, fulfilled me, and brought me such incredible purpose,” Johnson captioned Instagram pics of Rome’s birthday festivities on January 10. “Thank you for choosing me as your mama! Thank you for holding my heart in your tiny precious hands and making me feel like the most loved human. I adore you. Cannot believe we are celebrating your 3rd birthday today! I love you with every fiber of my being!”

She added, “Thank you @valentin for helping me bring our boy into this world. Truly the greatest gift getting to love and raise him with you 🩵.”