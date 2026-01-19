HGTV’s Nicole Curtis Pokes Fun at ‘Rehab Addict’s Ongoing Season 9 Hiatus

What To Know Nicole Curtis humorously addressed the ongoing delay of Rehab Addict Season 9 on social media.

The HGTV home renovation series has been on hiatus since July 2025.

Curtis previously hinted at the show’s 2026 return date in a December 2025 email newsletter.

Nicole Curtis took to social media to poke fun at herself for continuing to delay the remaining episodes of Rehab Addict Season 9.

Curtis joked about the show’s continued hiatus while sharing a photo of herself on an airplane via Instagram on Sunday, January 18. “What’s smothered in CBD Balm, wearing an outfit from 2016, fighting off a migraine, but with amazing looking eyebrows, laying in 10C, thinking ‘I’m never gonna hear the end of this one’😍 but who am I to ever listen about what I should [do] -how boring would that be?” she wrote. “It’s me NC-have no fears.”

She went on to tell her followers that they “will have an airdate when I return,” adding, “Yes, on HGTV, yes, it’s still Rehab Addict, yes, I KNOW I SAID FALL -but in my defense, I didn’t say Fall of 2025. (That’s the lawyer in me).”

Curtis continued, “Anyhow, the ‘get on a plane to Japan’ thing in my brain got the best of me so here I am. 2 years ago today -it [took] me to India, making use of 65 flights cross-country to save old houses for you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Curtis ended her caption by asking her followers to send her questions. “Feel better! What are you most excited to do in Japan when you get there?” one person asked, to which she replied, “Oh, see history -of course and eat. I travel to keep myself humble and aware it takes all kinds and open minds.”

Others shared that they are patiently waiting for Rehab Addict‘s return on HGTV. “I’m so excited for the new season. I don’t care how long it takes, I will be watching. Take care of yourself,” one person shared. Curtis responded, “Amazing ❤️❤️ thank you.”

Someone else stated, “Keep doing what you’re doing. Last fall, this fall, next fall – us true fans will be there.” Curtis appreciated the fan’s kind words, as she replied, “Thank you ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

After the first two episodes of Rehab Addict Season 9 aired last summer, Curtis announced via Instagram that the remainder of the season had been put on pause. “I made the executive decision to shelf the rest of our new shows until Fall. I appreciate your support and understanding for the late notice,” she explained in July 2025. “It’s just a lot of hours (my hours) to get a show on air and we (my family +me) thought -why are we giving up Summer when we have the ability to do this in the Fall? Thank you to the powers at be at HGTV that were receptive to our idea.”

In an October 2025 Instagram update, Curtis shared that she was still working on the rest of the season’s episodes. “I’m in post getting them put back in the hopper that puts them on air. This is unheard of, typically, because production is production and talent is talent and no one would spend money when they don’t have to,” she said. “However, I’m the talent and I am the production and I rewatched these and thought -I have a different idea now. So, I took some rug money (not drug money, my actual rug money) and I reshot a ‘few’ things.”

Last month, Curtis gave fans an update on when the new episodes will be released via her email newsletter. “Show-coming back Feb HGTV -yes!” she revealed. HGTV has yet to announce an official return date for the show.

