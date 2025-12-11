Nicole Curtis Gives Major Update on ‘Rehab Addict’s HGTV Return

What To Know Nicole Curtis announced when new episodes of Rehab Addict will return to HGTV next year.

The update comes five months after the show went on hiatus in July.

Curtis expressed gratitude to fans for their ongoing support and shared that previous episodes are available to stream.

Five months after Rehab Addict went on hiatus, host Nicole Curtis has finally revealed when the HGTV series will return to the small screen.

Curtis shared the highly anticipated update in a Wednesday, December 10, email newsletter. “This year is flying by. This week I was in 3 countries, 3 states, and too many time zones to count, but here I am ready to wow you with another of my infamous emails full of typos and lots of great information :),” she wrote.

As for when Rehab Addict will be back on HGTV? Curtis announced, “Show-coming back Feb HGTV -yes!”

Noting that fans are “over waiting” for the show’s return, Curtis continued, “I just want these episodes aired so I can check the box, at this point. So, if you are behind on any of the 115 episodes of Rehab Addict, they are all streaming online. Season 1 started in Minneapolis in 2010-we started filming Minnehaha and the Lyndale Ave house in January and they were on air by October. Now, it takes me 4 years:):).”

She went on to share the backstory behind one of the show’s most recent home renovations. “The latest season features our home in Wyoming and a sweet, little crackhouse in Detroit. Yes, we found everything you would imagine to find in a crackhouse. Since, I, always, give you the inside scoop here. The true story is that in 2015, I worked with a nonprofit called Tricycle Coalition,” she explained. “We bought Detroiters out of tax foreclosure (fee free). We had a really successful run and kept so many Detroiters in their homes. This house was the exception. The family abandoned it (without our knowledge) squatters took over and it ended up back on my list 3 years ago.”

Curtis said there wasn’t “enough time to explain that all on a show, so I say, ‘I bought it on auction.’ Technically, I did, but it was not for my own gain.”

Curtis concluded her newsletter by thanking fans for their support. “I am, constantly, in awe of this amazing community/family we have here 15 years strong,” she gushed. “If you see me in public, I’m often crying because when I travel, I catch up on the emails and the stories you all send are so sweet.”

Back in July, Curtis announced on Instagram that Rehab Addict would go on a break after the first two episodes of Season 9 aired. “I made the executive decision to shelf the rest of our new shows until Fall. I appreciate your support and understanding for the late notice,” she announced. “It’s just a lot of hours (my hours) to get a show on air and we (my family +me) thought -why are we giving up Summer when we have the ability to do this in the Fall? Thank you to the powers at be at HGTV that were receptive to our idea.”

She shared her latest show update via Instagram in October. “I’m in post getting them put back in the hopper that puts them on air. This is unheard of, typically, because production is production and talent is talent and no one would spend money when they don’t have to,” she told fans. “However, I’m the talent and I am the production and I rewatched these and thought -I have a different idea now. So, I took some rug money (not drug money, my actual rug money) and I reshot a ‘few’ things.”

Rehab Addict, New Episodes, February 2026, HGTV