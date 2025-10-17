Nicole Curtis Makes ‘Promise’ That ‘Rehab Addict’ Season 9 Will Return Soon

Nicole Curtis attends 101.3 KDWB's Jingle Ball 2014 presented by Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park and Allstate at Xcel Energy Center on December 8, 2014 in St Paul, Minnesota.
Rehab Addict fans need not worry, as Nicole Curtis teased that new episodes are still on the way.

The HGTV star once again addressed when her home renovation series will return from its Season 9 hiatus in a Thursday, October 16, Instagram post. “Watch more Rehab Addict 😉. I know it’s Fall-it’s coming, I promise,” she shared.

Fans shared their excitement for the show’s return in the post’s comments, with one user writing, “Waiting for Rehab Addict to come back !!! You are awesome, Nicole ❤️❤️.” Someone else shared, “God bless hope your show is back soon 🌹.”

Curtis even clarified the show’s status by responding to a fan comment which asked, “Did I miss the rest of this season on HGTV??” She replied, “Nope -I haven’t launched them yet.”

Curtis continued to tease the show’s upcoming return by sharing a clip from an earlier Season 9 episode via her Instagram Story on Wednesday. Alongside the video, she wrote, “Are you ready?”

After the first two episodes of Rehab Addict Season 9 premiered earlier this year, Curtis revealed via Instagram in July that she had put the remainder of the season on pause until the fall. “It’s just a lot of hours (my hours) to get a show on air and we (my family +me) thought -why are we giving up Summer when we have the ability to do this in the Fall?” she explained at the time. “Thank you to the powers at be at HGTV that were receptive to our idea.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicole Curtis (@detroitdesign)

Curtis has since shared several updates on the show’s status with fans via social media. In a July 13 Instagram post, the TV personality revealed that she had not yet picked a “new airdate” for the season’s remaining episodes.

Curtis later said that she would be resuming work as summer came to a close. “Anyhow, school has started and a deal is a deal. There’s houses to be saved and developers to piss off so back to work I go🙃,” she wrote in an August 29 Instagram post.

Earlier this month, Curtis celebrated the 15th anniversary of Rehab Addict‘s premiere via Instagram. “15 years ago tonight, Rehab Addict made television history. True story, first unscripted home show led by a female (that’s me),” she captioned an October 10 video montage of the show’s promotional art from over the years.

“I had about $100 to my name, no joke. I was hustling real estate, garbage picking antiques and selling them on craigslist and scooping up houses left for dead. I was 34 years old, I had a 12 year old son, a MySpace page, 2 dogs and a beat up Ford Ranger pickup ❤️,” Curtis continued. “The rest is history — thanks for being here since day one. Excited to roll out the new episodes …soon.”

