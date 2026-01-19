‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Detail New Spinoff, Show Changes, Star-Studded ‘JIT’ & More

The Inside Jeopardy! Podcast just released another episode, and it dropped some more bombshell news, including a new spinoff, Jeopardy! Masters, news on Pop Culture Jeopardy!, and much more. Executive producers Sarah Whitcomb-Foss and Michael Davies sat down to talk about the latest in the Jeopardy! universe.

Here’s everything they said in the January 19 episode, broken down for you.

Pop Culture Jeopardy!

In an earlier episode, the bosses announced that Pop Culture Jeopardy! would be moving from Amazon Prime Video to Netflix. Now, they shared even more about Season 2. “It’s going to be an incredible Season 2!” Whitcomb-Foss said.

The season was reduced from 40 episodes to 20 due to recording time constraints.

Season 2 has wrapped up filming

Colin Jost is back as host

Does not have a premiere date yet

“Two of the games were some of the greatest games ever played on the Alex Trebek stage,” Davies said.

Celebrity Jeopardy!: All-Stars

Season 4 kicks off on Friday, February 27, on ABC

New competition format

The three champions — Ike Barinholtz, Lisa Ann Walter, and W. Kamau Bell — are returning

The other competitors have not yet been revealed

The final game had the audience gasping, according to Davies

Trying to figure out format for next season after All-Stars

Jeopardy! Masters

No official pickup yet, but it’s “looking really good”

Timing for tournament will shift a bit

New Spinoff

“Close observers of my body of work will know that I am a massive sports fan and bringing a sports version of Jeopardy! to the air, to streaming is probably my biggest New Year’s hope,” Davies said.

Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament

Happening, like in previous years, after the Tournament of Champions (kicks off January 19)

Might air during the Olympics

Jeopardy! is streaming, so any episodes missed can be watched on Peacock and Hulu

The field of contestants is smaller, with only 18 contestants Six quarterfinal games Those winners advance to the semifinals, along with three Wildcard players Finals: the first to two wins, advances to a spot in the Masters Contestants include: Jeopardy! Masters contestants Adriana Harmeyer Isaac Hirsch Roger Craig Matt Amodio Andrew He (2024 JIT runner-up) Season 41 post-season players Mehal Shah (Season 41 Champions Wildcard winner) Drew Goins (Second Chance Winner) Will Yancey (Champions Wildcard runner-up) Drew Basile (defeated Adriana Harmeyer) Alison Betts (5-game champion) Post-Season Players Eric Ahasic (6-game champion, Season 38) Long Nguyen (Season 40 Second Chance player) Liz Feltner (2022 JNCC finalist) Karen Farrell (Season 38, 8-game champion, ToC runner-up) Veronica Vichit-Vadakan (Season 36, 4-game champion, 2021 Toc runner-up) Josh Hill (Season 34, 7-game champion, quarterfinalist in T0C) Jennifer Giles (Teachers Tournament Winner, All-Star game, third-place team) Tom Cubbage (1989 College Champion Winner, TOC Winner, Super Jeopardy! 1990, Ultimate TOC, and Battle of the Decades)

