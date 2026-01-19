‘The View’ Audience Member Leaves Cohosts in Stitches Over Trump Comment

The View‘s cohosts had to take a beat to laugh out loud after one audience member spoke out about the first “Hot Topic” presentation of the day.

Monday’s (January 19) show featured the panelists — namely, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with guests like Rep. Jim Clyburn, legendary actor Pam Grier, and Black-owned business owners leading up the day’s “View Your Deal” segment.

However, the true star of the show was someone viewers couldn’t see, but could only hear.

Goldberg introduced the first “Hot Topic,” which was Donald Trump‘s comments on how white people were “very badly treated” amid the Civil Rights movement, as well as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s suggestion that white men could possibly receive reparations as a result.

“He’s got jokes!” the audience member then shouted, leaving Goldberg and the rest of the panel in stitches for several seconds before they could recover.

From there, the cohosts discussed the matter more seriously, with Goldberg pointing out some of the inequities that existed during the Civil Rights Movement, including the fact that her own mother couldn’t get her own bank account.

“Equality feels much like oppression when you have always had the privilege of being ahead even if you were mediocre,” Hostin then offered. “I think that’s what we’re talking about here. White men as of 2023 were 76% of the workforce and in all sorts of top positions, where People of Color and women were not. So what we’re learning, I think, from this interview is that this administration kept on talking about a meritocracy and that things should be merit-based, and they felt that it never was. Now we really know that this attack against diversity, equity, and inclusion is based on white male grievance.”

“Anyone that is personally offended by the Civil Rights movement might be a racist,” Haines added. “There could be debates on other things, but the Civil Rights movement itself was … if you have a problem with the Civil Rights movement…”

“You’re telling on yourself,” Griffin agreed, finishing her sentence.

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC